Mary Berg's friends always expect her to cook for them

By

Matilda Miranda

November 20, 2017
When you’re a master in the kitchen your friends always expect you to come up with delicious foodie creations–even when you don’t want to. Just ask Mary Berg.

During Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), Mary and her guests: chefs Christine Tizzard and Matt Dean Pettit admit that sometimes they just want to kick back and enjoy spending time with company, rather than slave away in the kitchen.

Funnily enough though, the chefs also admit to taking their own kitchen utensils to their friends and families homes.

“I do have a bad habit of bringing my own knives to my friends houses…just in case their knives are dull. They’re always dull,” Christine said. Mary chimed in to agree and took a shot at her mom’s knives as well. “Oh, I love you [mum], but your knives are horrible. They would not cut butter,” Mary said. “You’re better off flipping the knife over and using the back side of the knife.” Ouch!

So, it looks like although the chefs say they don’t always want to be cooking for their family and friends, they love taking charge–at least just a little.

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand on Fibe TV, Channel 1.

Off The Menu