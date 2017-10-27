More to explore
Mary Berg used a scary ingredient to make these chicken wings

By

Rebecca Alter

October 27, 2017
How far are you willing to go to make the food on your Halloween menu absolutely terrifying? Sure, you can frost some ‘dirt’ onto your desserts and make your chicken nuggets look like actual fingers, but at the end of the day, you still want the food you serve to be appetizing enough for people to eat it.

Which is why Mary Berg chose to make a batch of mouthwatering chicken wings on Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV1) with one cringe-worthy ingredient: squid ink. Scary, right?

If you can’t stomach the thought of eating ink, no worries! You can always up the fear factor by subbing out the squid ink with black food colouring. But even with the ink, don’t they still look delicious?

 

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV, Channel 1.

