Why make pasta when you could make red wine pasta?

By

Rebecca Alter

November 3, 2017
Pasta is the ultimate comfort food. Pair it with a glass of wine and you’re set for the night, right? Well, some genius had a great idea: why not combine the two? That’s right, folks, we now know that red wine pasta is a thing that you can actually make. And it’s just as easy to make as regular pasta. Don’t believe us? Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

  • 1 box fettucini
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • dash of olive oil
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 bottle red wine

Directions

  1. Add all ingredients to pot and boil together until pasta is fully cooked.
  2. Pair your red wine pasta with a glass of red wine.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.

