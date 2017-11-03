Why make pasta when you could make red wine pasta?

Pasta is the ultimate comfort food. Pair it with a glass of wine and you’re set for the night, right? Well, some genius had a great idea: why not combine the two? That’s right, folks, we now know that red wine pasta is a thing that you can actually make. And it’s just as easy to make as regular pasta. Don’t believe us? Check out the recipe below:
Ingredients
- 1 box fettucini
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- dash of olive oil
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 bottle red wine
Directions
- Add all ingredients to pot and boil together until pasta is fully cooked.
- Pair your red wine pasta with a glass of red wine.