What to make on a panini press aside from another panini

If you don’t have a panini maker lying around in your kitchen, you’re definitely missing out on some wonderful, melt-in-your mouth, grilled-to-perfection sandwiches. But there’s so much more you can do with your panini press than just make regular sandwiches. It’s time to step out of your sandwich-making comfort zone so you can start making bigger and better things. Here are just a few suggestions from Bite Me More to get you started.

S’mores French Toast

Whisk together eggs, sugar, milk, cinnamon and vanilla extract, and dip the bread right into the mixture. Cook the bread until it’s become French toast. Then sandwich chocolate and marshmallow fluff between the two pieces of bread and cook it on the press until it’s ooey-goey, and ready for you to inhale.

Pita Chips

For this one, you can either make savoury or sweet chips. All you need to do for the sweet version is coat your pita chips with melted butter, and add a generous sprinkle of cinnamon sugar before popping them into your panini press for five minutes. To make savoury chips, coat them in olive oil, add on some Italian herbs and spices, and cooking them for five minutes. Sounds simple enough, right?

Breakfast of champions

Cook an egg, bacon and bread on the panini press to have your entire breakfast ready at the same time. Why didn’t anyone think of this before?