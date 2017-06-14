Make marble-dipped Oreos with this brilliant icing trick

Dipping an Oreo in a glass of milk is about all you can do to enhance the cream-filled cookie, right? Actually, there’s a way to crank your oreo-eating game up a notch — by coating them in a layer icing that’s been marbled with all of your favourite colours. It’s super simple to do, and is a great way to add an edgy vibe to the snack table at your next party.

Materials

1 box Oreos

1 pack white candy melts

food colouring (candy or oil-based), in a few colours of your choice

skewers or toothpicks

wax paper

Directions