Make marble-dipped Oreos with this brilliant icing trick

By

Rebecca Alter

June 14, 2017
Dipping an Oreo in a glass of milk is about all you can do to enhance the cream-filled cookie, right? Actually, there’s a way to crank your oreo-eating game up a notch — by coating them in a layer icing that’s been marbled with all of your favourite colours. It’s super simple to do, and is a great way to add an edgy vibe to the snack table at your next party.

Materials

  • 1 box Oreos
  • 1 pack white candy melts
  • food colouring (candy or oil-based), in a few colours of your choice
  • skewers or toothpicks
  • wax paper

Directions

  1. Put candy melts in microwave, stirring every 30 seconds until completely melted.
  2. Use skewer or toothpick to transfer a few drops of food colouring to candy melt mixture. Do the same for each colour.
  3. Take another skewer or toothpick and run through the drops of food colouring to create a marbled pattern. Be careful not to stir it too much.
  4. Dunk Oreos in mixture and place on wax paper until dry. Then, dip your stunning, edible creations in a glass of milk to your heart’s content.
