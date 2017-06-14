Make marble-dipped Oreos with this brilliant icing trick

Dipping an Oreo in a glass of milk is about all you can do to enhance the cream-filled cookie, right? Actually, there’s a way to crank your oreo-eating game up a notch — by coating them in a layer icing that’s been marbled with all of your favourite colours. It’s super simple to do, and is a great way to add an edgy vibe to the snack table at your next party.
Materials
- 1 box Oreos
- 1 pack white candy melts
- food colouring (candy or oil-based), in a few colours of your choice
- skewers or toothpicks
- wax paper
Directions
- Put candy melts in microwave, stirring every 30 seconds until completely melted.
- Use skewer or toothpick to transfer a few drops of food colouring to candy melt mixture. Do the same for each colour.
- Take another skewer or toothpick and run through the drops of food colouring to create a marbled pattern. Be careful not to stir it too much.
- Dunk Oreos in mixture and place on wax paper until dry. Then, dip your stunning, edible creations in a glass of milk to your heart’s content.