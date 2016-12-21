How to make the very best mulled wine at home

There’s so much to love about December: the lively holiday spirit, the delicious foods and baked goods, and the festive markets that pop up just in time for us to peruse the perfect gift for loved ones. One Christmas market staple we positively can’t wait for year after year though is the mulled wine. Nothing beats the fresh smell of cloves, the taste of spiced wine and the way drinking it warms you up from the inside out.

Luckily, you don’t have to go to a holiday market to find a great cup of mulled wine; not when you can whip up your very own batch at home. Follow these steps and your kitchen will smell like the warm comforts of the season in no time at all.

Find a recipe you love.

There are so many great recipes out there, but if you’re just starting out, it’s important to find a good basic one that you love. Jamie Oliver has a traditional version that you could very easily call a labour of love, or, Ali at Gimme Some Oven has a more simplified recipe that involves throwing everything into one pot. Either way, if you stick to the basics (cinnamon, cloves, sugar/honey, anise and oranges) you’re guaranteed to get a great base, and then you can grow more adventurous (think vanilla, ginger, lemon and lime) from there.

Be choosy about your wine.

Here’s the thing about wine: adding a few spices to it may improve the flavour, but if the flavour wasn’t there to begin with then you’re probably still not going to like it once it’s been mulled over. Choose a bottle you love (or at the very least like) in order to establish a great base. Most mulled wine makers prefer dry Italian reds (since you’ll be adding sugar eventually anyway), but if you want a sweeter taste, don’t be afraid to go for something a little higher on the sugar scale. Just make sure it’s not a cooking wine–you will be drinking it, after all.

Opt for fresh citrus.

Just as the wine you choose to use matters, so does your produce. Go for fresh, seasonal flavours in order to get the freshest, liveliest taste possible. Clementines are perfect for this time of year, so consider using them in your batch rather than oranges. And no matter what citrus you’re adding, be sure to scrub the rinds before adding them into the pot to get rid of any lingering dirt or bacteria.

Put your spices in cheesecloth.

Sure, you could just throw those cinnamon sticks and star anise into the pot with everything else, but then you either have to strain the pot or fish out the extra bits before serving. However, if you keep all those spices wrapped in a cheesecloth, you’ll save yourself that extra step without compromising on any of the flavour.

Up your spirits.

So, you’ve got the wine down, have you? Why not up your game with a hint of something a little stronger? A small splash of brandy, cognac or even rum will help elevate the existing flavours while adding more depth. Or, if you’re feeling slightly more adventurous, consider swapping out red wine for white, or going the cider route instead. Hey–there are no rules when it comes to creativity.

Watch your heat.

Unlike most wine sauces, in which the alcoholic content simmers away, you don’t want to burn off the alcohol in mulled wine. That means never allowing the liquid to actually boil; only simmer. If you want a deeper flavour, consider making a syrup base first with a portion of the wine, then adding the rest later on a lower temperature. The sugars will meld nicely with your bottle without compromising the overall drink. Don’t have the time for that? Consider heating everything up in a slow cooker, instead.

Find your sweet spot.

Once you’ve got your concoction heated up and ready to serve, now’s the time to temper the sweetness to your particular taste. You probably started with regular old sugar when you first mixed everything together, so consider adding a little honey or maple syrup at the end for an additional boost of flavour and sweetness instead. The best bonus about adding this step at the end is that you can custom make each glass for your guests.

Garnish it up.

You’re at the finish line: your home smells like a Christmas miracle and the mulled wine tastes just like you remember it from your last trip to Europe. Pour your drink into a beautiful mug or glass tumbler, then garnish it with a little orange peel, some cinnamon sticks or a piece of star anise. Remember that you not only eat with your eyes first, but you drink with them too. So treat those delicious mugs like little pieces of art.

Cheers!