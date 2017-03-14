If you like lemonade, you’ll love snow lemonade

What’s not to love about lemonade? It’s fresh, it’s citrusy, it’s tangy and it’s got just the right amount of sugar to sweeten you up on a hot summer day. The freshly squeezed stuff couldn’t get any better than that… except that it just did.

May we introduce “snow lemonade,” a creative concoction from the Californian Café Maji that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but it also sounds like the cure to anyone’s hungry sweet tooth. Basically, the baristas take freshly squeezed lemonade and top it off with a mound of fresh cotton candy. The drink is then served with a vial of coloured tea that you pour on top, effectively melting the cotton candy into the drink.

And here we thought our tastebuds were on overdrive when we first tried a regular old Arnold Palmer.

Anyhow, once the cotton candy is nice and deflated, the result is a riff on the popular drink that looks as though there’s snow in it – hence the name “snow lemonade.” The best part is that the drink comes in a variety of fresh tea flavours, meaning that there’s something for everyone’s palate.

Just look at the pretty purple colour the drink becomes once it’s all mixed together.

We also love this pinky, Earl Grey-flavoured one.

Earl gray lemonade 🍋 😋 A post shared by Jazmin H. (@jammin_swirls) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Cotton candy lemonade ☁️🍋 A post shared by ♡Honey Kitten♡ (@_lexieloks) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Their snow coffee, which has been around a while longer than its lemonade counterpart, follows the same concept: ice cream topped with cotton candy is hand-melted by fresh espresso to create one awesome bowl of goodness.

Snow affogato 🍨☕️ #snow #affogato #dessert #fridaynight #weekendfun #oclife #datenight A post shared by Stella Soyeon Chun (@stella_soyeonchun) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

Regular old lemonade (or coffee) will never look the same way again. Now if only they had some of these cafes in Canada, right? Guess for now, you’ll just have to try it at home the next time you “happen” to have a batch of fresh cotton candy and lemonade on hand.