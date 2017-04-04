Krispy Kreme’s newest doughnuts are practically gourmet

In the world of desserts, few stack up to the perfection of a doughnut. They can be enjoyed for breakfast, dessert or as a snack. They pair well with just about any drink and are perfect as is. And now, while a new wave of upscale doughnut shops begin sweeping across Canada and the U.S., customers can now treat themselves to doughnuts covered in everything from bacon to cereal to cookies to cotton candy and beyond. Doughnut grilled cheese? Heck yes. Doughnut sushi? Why not? If you can dream up your favourite food, there’s probably a doughnut version of it somewhere in the world… and it’s definitely delicious.

Looking to snack on a tried-and-true classic doughnut with a little bit of something new? Then we have some good news. Krispy Kreme has just announced their latest collaboration, and it’s every chocolate lover’s dream.

Partnering with Ghiradelli, a high-end U.S-based chocolate company, Krispy Kreme is now offering mint chocolate and sea salt caramel doughnuts using Ghiradelli’s actual chocolate (if you’ve never tried it, it’s comparable to the smooth, melt-in-your-mouth quality of Godiva’s chocolate). Bet you never thought you’d see the day where Krispy Kreme’s lovable, one-of-a-kind greasy treats would take a leap into luxury.

The two delectable doughnuts are now available for a limited time in Krispy Kreme stores across Canada and the United States.

Noting that doughnut and chocolate lovers will no longer need to decide between having a salty or sweet treat, Jackie Woodward, the Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, says that the two new collaboration doughnuts are perfect for any snack. “Uniting premium chocolate enthusiasts and our beloved doughnut fans, these doughnuts offer an OMG-worthy reward any time of day – whether you’re celebrating life’s everyday moments or in search of a delightful afternoon indulgence,” she said in a press release.

The descriptions of the doughnuts are also enough to get mouths watering. The salted caramel doughnut is stuffed “with salted caramel filling, dipped in decadent chocolate icing, drizzled with both the chocolate and caramel icings and topped with a blend of amber sugar, salt sprinkle and Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips. Both the caramel filling and chocolate icing are made with premium Ghirardelli ingredients.”

As for the mint chocolate doughnut, it’s made with “white mint kreme filling inspired by Ghirardelli chocolate mint squares, dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with green colored icing and topped with Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips, dusted in powdered sugar. Again, the chocolate icing is made with premium Ghirardelli ingredients.”

Good ol’ Krispy Kreme just keeps getting better and better.