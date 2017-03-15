Gusto
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will look a lot different on St. Paddy’s Day

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

By

Rebecca Alter

March 15, 2017
If there’s one way to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in style — aside from drinking your liquor cabinet dry — it’s by munching on some green-coloured treats. Which is why Krispy Kreme’s about to give their original glazed doughnuts one heck of a makeover.

On March 17, you can order a green original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut, dyed bright green to match any clover or outfit you might be parading around.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” explained Jackie Woodward, the chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. “What’s even rarer – like finding a four-leaf clover – is altering the name of such an iconic product. We’ve never done it. But in this instance, it’s fun and joyful, just like the holiday.”

They’ll be available in participating shops throughout both the U.S. and Canada, so call your local store ahead of time to make sure you can get a dozen green ones before heading over. You’re then encouraged by the company to use #GreenDoughnuts on any pictures you take with the new doughnuts to share your experiences with friends on social media.

Even if you’re not big on celebrating St. Paddy’s Day, you have to admit, seeing such an iconic doughnut go through such a big change is kind of exciting… even if it does taste exactly the same.

