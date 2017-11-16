Keep your fingers nice and safe with this avocado pit hack

If you’re anything like us, you love avocados. The versatile fruit can be thrown into anything. Salads, tacos, sandwiches, anything. When prepping avocados for some delish meals, most of us use the basic pit removal trick: whack a knife into the pit then twist and lift out. Easy, right? But how does one remove the pit that’s so deeply attached to the knife — without slicing our fingers open?

Mary Berg helps us out with a little hack that'll get that pit to fall off the knife and keep your fingers perfectly safe. You should never place your fingers on the pit itself and try to yank it off; that's a recipe for disaster. Instead, Mary says to place your fingers around the back of the knife and pinch.

Yep, it’s that easy. The pit will fall right off and your intact fingers will thank you for it.

