These are the most innovative food products of the year

We all need to eat, so it’s no wonder that foodies and home cooks alike are always on the lookout for great new things to incorporate into their meals. From bacon jam and sriracha sticks to cheese guns and edible cookie dough, people can’t help but get jazzed up about new food products.

Which is why you need to see the top 10 innovative food products from SIAL Canada, the company that puts on an annual food and innovation show. These top products are already available in Canadian grocery stores and have been selected from 92 overall applicants (the ultimate winner will be announced on May 2).

Whether you’re looking for new ways to enjoy mushrooms and quinoa or are hungry for some ready-to-go mac and cheese sauce, here are the products in no particular order.

This mushroom grinder

Le moulin à champignons from Sabarot looks like a regular old pepper or garlic grinder, but it’s full of mill-dried mushrooms instead. Use it to season your next batch of rice or eggs, or even to elevate a steak or burger.

Quinoa in the shape of a sausage

There’s a definite vegan movement going on these days, and it’s no secret that quinoa is a great protein source for those avoiding meat. So it makes sense that more and more companies are trying to use it as a meat replacement. These quinoa and cereal “sausages,” (also from Sabarot), can be sliced and fried much like regular old frankfurters. Except they’re gluten free and a heck of a lot better for you.

Cholesterol-free plantain chips

We used to think plantain chips were a great potato chip substitute… that is until we realized just how much oil they’re actually fried in. Enter Turbana’s Plantain Chips, which come in a variety of fresh flavours and aren’t just cholesterol free, but they’re also void of saturated fats and gluten. Now that’s what we call a snacking win.

Mac and cheese sauce

It’s no secret that mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, especially when it’s creamily crafted from scratch. But more often than not, you don’t have time for that kind of a kitchen project, and a box of the pre-made stuff just doesn’t cut it. So Les Aliments O ‘Sole Mio came up with a fresh, ready-to-go mac and cheese sauce instead, and we kind of just want to take a swim in it.

A smart maple syrup storage system

There’s no true substitute for fresh maple syrup, but it can get a little expensive. That’s why we want to make sure that when we do buy it, it stays good for as long as possible. The Fevrier Maple-in-a-Tree from Groupe 29 Fevrier solved that problem with this maple syrup’s product design. Essentially, it comes with its own spigot, which allows for maximum freshness while you feel totally cool “tapping” your own syrup from the fridge.

Flavoured sugar cubes

Move over specialty teas, there’s a new flavour bomb in town and it’s about to change tea time forever. Taj Food’s Sugar Cubes come in a variety of flavours, but the saffron variety is unlike anything you’ve probably ever seen before. The product is 100 per cent natural and comes in a re-sealable package, and is perfect for experimenting with new baking flavours. Saffron scones, anyone?

A martini-like vinegar

Okay so there’s no booze in Vinagrerias Riojanas’ Vermouth Vinegar, but that doesn’t mean you can’t shake some of the stuff into your next salad.

Ontario-grown quinoa

Speaking of the quinoa movement, it’s now possible to purchase Ontario-grown quinoa (Canada usually gets it from other countries). But here’s the best part about Katan’s Quinta Quinoa: it has an even higher protein content than the regular stuff.

Dill pickle carrots

You can pickle just about any vegetable: cucumbers, onions, beets… but it’s not often that we think to sample pickled carrots. That’s about to change with Safies Specialty Foods’ Crispy Dill Pickled Carrots. These veggies have a satisfying crunch, and all that dill pickle flavour in a carrot form. Oh, be still, our beta-carotene loving hearts.

A vegetarian roast

Finally, a ready-to-eat product that vegetarians can buy at the deli. Tiffany Gate Foods is known for creating many of the grocery store salads you might already buy, so it’s no surprise that they came come up with Patty Fresh. This pre-cooked vegetarian roll may look like a sausage, but it’s got rice, grains and a whole whack of different spices rolled into a hunk of wannabe meat that’s ready to slice in mere minutes.