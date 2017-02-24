Improve your cake-decorating skills with this simple icing trick

It’s no secret that we’re obsessed with all things cake and cake-decorating lately. Between some of the concoctions we’ve seen on social media and these newer trends that we’ve been witnessing (watercolour cakes, anyone?) it seems like everyone is a wannabe professional baker. Or, cake-eater.

Well it just got even easier to make your own professional-looking cake at home – and you don’t even need any fancy tools to do it.

Chef Ina Garten has been showing us how to make simple but gourmet dishes for years. And now, thanks to a new Instagram video she shared this week, we feel like we could make a cake that looks store-bought.

In the video below, the chef shows us the easiest trick in the world to make chevron frosting on a Chocolate Ganache Cake. Once the ganache is in place, all you need to do is pipe a few lines down the cake, then lightly scrape a knife across it in the opposite direction. The result is a pretty chevron design that looks super professional.

Chocolate Ganache Cake with chevron decoration – looks professional but with a little practice it’s really easy!! #BCParties (recipe link in profile) A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

The best part is that you don’t even really need a piping bag to do the lines; just put your frosting in a plastic bag and nip a small opening in one of the corners. The frosting should slide out just the same.

As for the cake itself, well we’re pretty much salivating for a piece. Just look at how rich and gooey that chocolate is. We’re surprised Garten was even able to get around to finishing it with decoration at all — we would have already dug in before getting to that part.

Simple, beautiful and utterly attainable. This chevron frosting may be our new baking goal.

Now excuse us while we go and get our chocolate on.