Impressive dinners you can make in just 30 minutes

By Bite Me More

Got a hungry family to feed and nothing planned in advance? Fear not! We’ve got you covered with these top 10, foolproof 30-minute dinner recipes!

These crunchy, golden-brown chicken fingers coated in a Parmesan-panko crust are easy to make and family friendly. Plus, they’re served up with a trio of delectable dipping sauces: honey mustard, creamy Parmesan and sweet ketchup.

Quick to whip up, a flavorful chicken broth (thanks to the addition of ginger, garlic, soy and sake) is loaded with noodles and bok choy, elevating a student staple to a family favorite.

Cheesy and moist, this super-quick version (takes less than 15 minutes to make) of Chicken Parm is healthy and hassle-free.

Chock full of richly flavored beef that’s sandwiched between crisp garlic buns and topped with cheese (three kinds!) and basil.

This sultry, spicy, aromatic red sauce of olives, capers and garlic is scandalously good.

Elegant and easy, this two-step crusted salmon, the ideal pairing of fish and dill, makes it effortless to keep perfect tempo.

A tasty combination of chunky avocado, roasted chicken, shredded cheese and crunchy tortilla chips all tossed in a spicy salsa dressing.

Juicy, tender chicken in an earthy, savory sauce of oregano, thyme and parsley.

A classic combo of chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs and blue cheese, all tossed in a creamy homemade Thousand Island dressing.

Fusilli coated in a creamy (yet cream-free) pesto-like sauce of roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, almonds and olive oil. Mixed with fresh green peas and topped with ricotta and basil.