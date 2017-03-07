Gusto
Food

Impressive dinners you can make in just 30 minutes

March 7, 2017
Got a hungry family to feed and nothing planned in advance? Fear not! We’ve got you covered with these top 10, foolproof 30-minute dinner recipes!

1. Parmesan Chicken Fingers with Dipping Trio

These crunchy, golden-brown chicken fingers coated in a Parmesan-panko crust are easy to make and family friendly. Plus, they’re served up with a trio of delectable dipping sauces: honey mustard, creamy Parmesan and sweet ketchup.

2. Easy Ramen Noodle Soup

Quick to whip up, a flavorful chicken broth (thanks to the addition of ginger, garlic, soy and sake) is loaded with noodles and bok choy, elevating a student staple to a family favorite.

3. Chicken Parmesan

Cheesy and moist, this super-quick version (takes less than 15 minutes to make) of Chicken Parm is healthy and hassle-free.

4. Italian Sloppy Joes

Chock full of richly flavored beef that’s sandwiched between crisp garlic buns and topped with cheese (three kinds!) and basil.

5. Spicy Quinoa Puttanesca

This sultry, spicy, aromatic red sauce of olives, capers and garlic is scandalously good.

6. Crunchy Dill-Crusted Salmon

Elegant and easy, this two-step crusted salmon, the ideal pairing of fish and dill, makes it effortless to keep perfect tempo.

7. Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad

A tasty combination of chunky avocado, roasted chicken, shredded cheese and crunchy tortilla chips all tossed in a spicy salsa dressing.

Try out these 30-minute dinner recipes

8. Juicy Herbed Chicken

Juicy, tender chicken in an earthy, savory sauce of oregano, thyme and parsley.

9. Chicken Cobb Salad with Thousand Island Dressing

A classic combo of chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs and blue cheese, all tossed in a creamy homemade Thousand Island dressing.

10. Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

Fusilli coated in a creamy (yet cream-free) pesto-like sauce of roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, almonds and olive oil. Mixed with fresh green peas and topped with ricotta and basil.

