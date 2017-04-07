Impress your dinner guests with these Passover-friendly recipes

By Bite Me More

These 11 dishes will get you through the festival of no flour in a tasty and delicious way.

The salmon is marinated in pineapple and lemon juice and then baked with a sweet and spicy topping, giving every bite the perfect blend of flavorful (but mellow) fish!

This broccoli, grape and cranberry salad is the perfect mix of creamy, crispy, sweet, sour and salty.

A simple combo of ketchup, honey, soy, citrus and spices, this grilled chicken, loaded with this full-bodied, ruby-red barbecue sauce, is guaranteed to satisfy.

This healthy and refreshing chicken chutney salad mingles sugary mango, juicy grapes and plump raisins with tart lime and crunchy apples.

5. Candy Matzo

By baking melts in the colour of your choice, melt as directed in the microwave, pour over matzo and sprinkle on your favorite toppings!

Want to bring summer to the table? Whip up this easy, colourful and tasty apple, mango and cranberry coleslaw.

What’s a Jewish holiday without chicken soup? With this simple and superb recipe for traditional chicken soup, a pot chock-full of fresh vegetables, herbs, chicken and of course, tender matzo balls, yours will be the best!

This quick, easy and healthy seven bean salad, a combination of tasty beans tossed in a tangy lemon dijon dressing, is guaranteed to become a staple at your table.

Coated in a crust of spicy horseradish and Dijon mustard and then served with a zesty gremolata of parsley, rosemary and thyme, this flavourful, satisfying tenderloin is top.

This strawberry salad is the “perfect bite” – a fork crammed with crisp lettuce, scarlet strawberries and sugared almonds, all coated in a sweet and sour poppy seed dressing.

This kosher for Passover dessert takes a classic pavlova recipe and transforms it into refreshing raspberry meringue nests with a sweet raspberry filling and whipped cream topping.