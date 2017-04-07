Gusto
Impress your dinner guests with these Passover-friendly recipes

Bite Me More

By

Bite Me More

April 7, 2017
These 11 dishes will get you through the festival of no flour in a tasty and delicious way.

1. Sweet Citrus Spiced Salmon

The salmon is marinated in pineapple and lemon juice and then baked with a sweet and spicy topping, giving every bite the perfect blend of flavorful (but mellow) fish!

Bite Me More

2. Broccoli, Grape and Cranberry Salad

This broccoli, grape and cranberry salad is the perfect mix of creamy, crispy, sweet, sour and salty.

Bite Me More

3. Juicy BBQ Chicken

A simple combo of ketchup, honey, soy, citrus and spices, this grilled chicken, loaded with this full-bodied, ruby-red barbecue sauce, is guaranteed to satisfy.

Bite Me More

4. Sweet Chutney Chicken Salad

This healthy and refreshing chicken chutney salad mingles sugary mango, juicy grapes and plump raisins with tart lime and crunchy apples.

Bite Me More

5. Candy Matzo

By baking melts in the colour of your choice, melt as directed in the microwave, pour over matzo and sprinkle on your favorite toppings!

Bite Me More

6. Apple Mango Cranberry Coleslaw

Want to bring summer to the table? Whip up this easy, colourful and tasty apple, mango and cranberry coleslaw.

Bite Me More

7. Traditional Chicken Soup with Mazo Balls

What’s a Jewish holiday without chicken soup? With this simple and superb recipe for traditional chicken soup, a pot chock-full of fresh vegetables, herbs, chicken and of course, tender matzo balls, yours will be the best!

Bite Me More

8. Seven Bean Salad

This quick, easy and healthy seven bean salad, a combination of tasty beans tossed in a tangy lemon dijon dressing, is guaranteed to become a staple at your table.

Bite Me More

9. Horseradish-Crusted Beef Tenderloin With Herb Gremolata

Coated in a crust of spicy horseradish and Dijon mustard and then served with a zesty gremolata of parsley, rosemary and thyme, this flavourful, satisfying tenderloin is top.

Bite Me More

10. Strawberry Salad with Sugared Almonds

This strawberry salad is the “perfect bite” – a fork crammed with crisp lettuce, scarlet strawberries and sugared almonds, all coated in a sweet and sour poppy seed dressing.

Bite Me More

11. Raspberry Meringue Nest

This kosher for Passover dessert takes a classic pavlova recipe and transforms it into refreshing raspberry meringue nests with a sweet raspberry filling and whipped cream topping.

Bite Me More

