Impress your dinner guests with these Passover-friendly recipes

These 11 dishes will get you through the festival of no flour in a tasty and delicious way.
1. Sweet Citrus Spiced Salmon
The salmon is marinated in pineapple and lemon juice and then baked with a sweet and spicy topping, giving every bite the perfect blend of flavorful (but mellow) fish!
2. Broccoli, Grape and Cranberry Salad
This broccoli, grape and cranberry salad is the perfect mix of creamy, crispy, sweet, sour and salty.
3. Juicy BBQ Chicken
A simple combo of ketchup, honey, soy, citrus and spices, this grilled chicken, loaded with this full-bodied, ruby-red barbecue sauce, is guaranteed to satisfy.
4. Sweet Chutney Chicken Salad
This healthy and refreshing chicken chutney salad mingles sugary mango, juicy grapes and plump raisins with tart lime and crunchy apples.
5. Candy Matzo
By baking melts in the colour of your choice, melt as directed in the microwave, pour over matzo and sprinkle on your favorite toppings!
6. Apple Mango Cranberry Coleslaw
Want to bring summer to the table? Whip up this easy, colourful and tasty apple, mango and cranberry coleslaw.
7. Traditional Chicken Soup with Mazo Balls
What’s a Jewish holiday without chicken soup? With this simple and superb recipe for traditional chicken soup, a pot chock-full of fresh vegetables, herbs, chicken and of course, tender matzo balls, yours will be the best!
8. Seven Bean Salad
This quick, easy and healthy seven bean salad, a combination of tasty beans tossed in a tangy lemon dijon dressing, is guaranteed to become a staple at your table.
9. Horseradish-Crusted Beef Tenderloin With Herb Gremolata
Coated in a crust of spicy horseradish and Dijon mustard and then served with a zesty gremolata of parsley, rosemary and thyme, this flavourful, satisfying tenderloin is top.
10. Strawberry Salad with Sugared Almonds
This strawberry salad is the “perfect bite” – a fork crammed with crisp lettuce, scarlet strawberries and sugared almonds, all coated in a sweet and sour poppy seed dressing.
11. Raspberry Meringue Nest
This kosher for Passover dessert takes a classic pavlova recipe and transforms it into refreshing raspberry meringue nests with a sweet raspberry filling and whipped cream topping.