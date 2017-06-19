IKEA’s making mealtime a lot more exciting

For downtown dwellers in Toronto, visiting one of IKEA’s big-box locations can mean renting a car and spending a full day trekking out to the suburbs to wander through the furniture giants’ massive inventory. But thanks to a new pop-up location in Toronto, IKEA customers can experience a new way of shopping in their very own neighborhood.

From now until June 27, a pop-up IKEA location that’s almost 8000 square feet has opened its doors at 336 Queen St. West in Toronto. The IKEA Play Café has over 50 pre-assembled products available for sale, including pillows, decor items and kitchenware. But it isn’t all about shopping.

Divided into three core sections — including eating, playing and shopping — the pop up will offer classic IKEA food items, including meatballs, chicken balls and veggie balls. Visitors can then choose from a variety of ‘unexpected’ toppings to create unique food combinations, and can then indulge in some frozen yogurt for dessert.

The café focuses on making food fun, and boasts a number of activities that you won’t want to miss out on. An oversized pinball machine features baking items, which encourages new and seasoned bakers to relax in the kitchen.

“For the past two years, the theme at IKEA has been focused on life in and around the kitchen and all the moments that happen in-between,” said Lauren MacDonald, the head of marketing at IKEA Canada. “We know Canadian families feel pressure when it comes to their food choices. At the IKEA Play Café we want to encourage guests to strip away conventional beliefs surrounding food and inspire them to relax, have fun and start playing again.”

Younger visitors will be excited to play a game of tic-tac-toe using IKEA dishes and magnets, or face off in a dance competition. Daily polls will be conducted to collect visitors’ opinions towards food-related topics in a continued effort to create home products and food items that customers want.

The café will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. So if you’re an IKEA fan and believe in having fun in the kitchen (or when you eat), this is the place to be.