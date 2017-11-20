How to ice a layer cake in a few easy steps

Baking a cake is easy enough — you measure out the ingredients, mix everything up according to the recipe, pop it in the oven and let it cool. Things don’t get very complicated until you decide to graduate from single-layer cakes to a multi-layered cake. But to help quell the possibility of failure, Bite Me More‘s broken down the method of icing a four-layer cake into four simple steps.

1. Remove the top of each cake layer

When you bake a four-layer cake, the first step is to bake two regular-sized cakes. The top of each one will form a peak once it’s been baked. In order to make flat, stack-able layers, you’ll need to first shave off the dome on each one.

2. Cut each layer in half

Once each cake has a flat top, cut each in half, forming four, equal-sized layers.

3. Spoon icing onto each layer

Don’t fret over any cracks or unevenness in the cakes — you can cover up almost anything with icing. Put a few heaping scoops into the middle, and spread it around in an even layer.

4. Finish icing it

Once all the layers have been stacked and iced, spread icing around the sides with a spatula. Feel free to add any garnish of choice to the top, and then dig in to you masterpiece.