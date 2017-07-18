Ice cream cones made of pie crust finally exist

Move over, waffle cone, there’s a new ice cream holder in town.

If you’re the type of person who eats a piece of apple pie but leaves the crust untouched, you might as well stop reading now. But for the rest of you, prepare to get excited — pie crust ice cream cones are a thing now, and they look wildly delicious.

Its creator, Dinah Grossman, whom the world is now forever indebted to, worked hard to make the pie crust cone a reality at her Chicago-based bakery, Spinning J.

“I always found the cone part of the ice cream cone to be bland and disappointing,” she told the Chicago Tribune.

It’s true. A traditional store-bought cone gets instantly soggy and has the texture of cardboard. And a waffle or sugar cone? Crunchy, yes, but far from buttery and flaky.

“The pie cone is something I’ve been working on for a long time — probably about four or five years,” Grossman stated.

Half a decade is a heck of a long time to spend perfecting a baked good, but Grossman’s dedication to pie crust cones seems to be well worth the wait. Instagram is going nuts over the gelato-stuffed cone. It seriously sounds like a dessert straight from heaven.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the pie cone is so exclusive, it’s not even listed on the bakery’s menu. People can, however, request to have one instead of a regular cone when ordering gelato.

While Grossman is keeping her recipe a secret, we do know that the buttery crust batter is rolled and shaped into a cone, sprinkled with granular sugar and then baked. The results? A memorable creation just as flaky and dreamy as you could ever imagine.

Enjoying gelato from a cup just seems so lame after learning pie crust cones are an option, right? Maybe an end-of-summer trip to Chicago isn’t such a bad idea after all.