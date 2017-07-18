Ice cream cones made of pie crust finally exist

Move over, waffle cone, there’s a new ice cream holder in town.
If you’re the type of person who eats a piece of apple pie but leaves the crust untouched, you might as well stop reading now. But for the rest of you, prepare to get excited — pie crust ice cream cones are a thing now, and they look wildly delicious.
Its creator, Dinah Grossman, whom the world is now forever indebted to, worked hard to make the pie crust cone a reality at her Chicago-based bakery, Spinning J.
“I always found the cone part of the ice cream cone to be bland and disappointing,” she told the Chicago Tribune.
It’s true. A traditional store-bought cone gets instantly soggy and has the texture of cardboard. And a waffle or sugar cone? Crunchy, yes, but far from buttery and flaky.
“The pie cone is something I’ve been working on for a long time — probably about four or five years,” Grossman stated.
Half a decade is a heck of a long time to spend perfecting a baked good, but Grossman’s dedication to pie crust cones seems to be well worth the wait. Instagram is going nuts over the gelato-stuffed cone. It seriously sounds like a dessert straight from heaven.
On #Nationalicecreamconeday it is your responsibility as a citizen of the U.S.A 🇺🇸to EAT an Ice Cream Cone🍦Do Your Part! #murica Oh! And may I suggest getting your cone on @spinningjchicago where they have replaced the usual cone with none other than a PIE CONE made out of their flaky buttery pie crust, freakin awesome!🤓 #vanilla #mexicanchocolate #sprinkles #piecone #spinningjchicago
According to the Chicago Tribune, the pie cone is so exclusive, it’s not even listed on the bakery’s menu. People can, however, request to have one instead of a regular cone when ordering gelato.
While Grossman is keeping her recipe a secret, we do know that the buttery crust batter is rolled and shaped into a cone, sprinkled with granular sugar and then baked. The results? A memorable creation just as flaky and dreamy as you could ever imagine.
Enjoying gelato from a cup just seems so lame after learning pie crust cones are an option, right? Maybe an end-of-summer trip to Chicago isn’t such a bad idea after all.