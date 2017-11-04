Shrimp is packed with a whole lot of flavour. But before you can even think about how you want to cook and season it, you need to remove their intestines for obvious health reasons. And lucky for you, Mary Berg’s husband, Aaron, just showed the entire world how to devein shrimp like a pro on Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV1).

First, you need to peel them. Once that’s been done, take a sharp knife and run it gently down the back of your shrimp. Your incision should be just deep enough to peer into it, but not so deep that you cut the shrimp in half. You should be able to see the shrimp’s intestine — a thin, black line — which you definitely don’t want to eat. Either remove it with a knife, or just wipe it off with some paper towel. You can also leave the tail on or off, depending on your preference. Check out how Aaron deveins his shrimp in the video above.

