How to host an allergy-friendly holiday meal without anyone noticing

Food allergies and intolerances are a fact of life, but that doesn’t mean everyone understands them. Need to accommodate your niece’s peanut allergy and your brother-in-law’s celiac disease, but don’t want to listen to your aunt’s complaints about how nobody had these problems in her day? These simple tips will help you craft a delicious holiday dinner without anyone knowing that it’s allergy friendly, too–except for the intolerant guests who aren’t going to get sick from eating it.

QUESTION EVERYTHING BEFORE BEGINNING

Ask guests detailed questions about their allergies, and consider inviting severely allergic guests (or their parents) to supervise meal prep or contribute dishes if cross contamination is a concern. Otherwise, learn the common sources of hidden allergens and irritants; gluten and the top eight allergens–milk, wheat, soy, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish and eggs–can lurk in unexpected places, like sauces, spices and seasonings. Prepare a menu in advance and send it to guests, asking for their input on recommended brands and trusted ingredients.

KNOW THE ANSWERS

Suspicion is a way of life for those with food allergies and intolerances, so be prepared for follow up questions despite your efforts. Anticipate them by saving–or snapping pictures of–the labels on any packaged goods you used in your cooking, so guests can see for themselves what a great job you’ve done.

APPETIZERS

There’s no shortage of allergy-aware apps to kick off a delicious holiday meal. Choose any combination of the following to create a simple antipasto platter brimming with flavour: crudités and gluten-free crackers with hummus, warm olives, prosciutto-wrapped figs, roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts. If dairy’s not an issue, you can even add a cheese plate.

SIDES & SAUCES

Simple vinaigrettes are typically free of the major allergens, making salad a must-have for any allergy-aware feast. Choose a base of olive oil and balsamic or rice vinegar, sweetened with honey or maple syrup. Fancy, friendly toppings include fresh or dried fruit, like pomegranate pips, figs, dates or apricots, salty treats like olives, pickled turnips and pickled onions, and crunchy toppings like crisp roasted chickpeas and toasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds. If you’re not working from a recipe, test small batches of your most inventive combos before committing them to an entire salad.

Roasted veggies are also a no-brainer, whether you’re serving an allergy friendly meal or not. Toss them in olive oil, salt and fresh herbs for an easy, traditional side.

For savoury starches, consider rice or quinoa pilaf instead of stuffing, and potatoes mashed with olive oil and roasted garlic in lieu of cream and butter. And don’t forget the sauces! Most cranberry sauces–both store bought and homemade–are naturally allergen-free, and gravy is easily thickened with cornstarch or tapioca starch instead of wheat flour.

MAINS

Making your marinades and sauces instead of buying them pre-made is not only the most reliable way to know what’s on your meat, it’s also the tastiest way to treat it! Cover a turkey in bacon strips and stuff with whole lemons, onions or apples for a self-basting bird that’s even better than the buttered kind, or glaze a ham with a homemade mix of brown sugar and mustard. Lamb, roast beef and Cornish hens are also fair game. Whatever meaty main you choose, think simple seasonings: sea salt, fresh herbs and fresh-squeezed citrus or apple cider vinegar marinades, plus olive oil for roasting.

DESSERT

Rarely does a dessert tastes good without any allergens, so if you’re hosting guests with competing allergies, consider making or buying a selection of treats. For instance, a dairy and gluten-free cheesecake and a nut-free apple pie. Or, grab several pints of hemp or coconut-based ice cream and stock up on allergen-free chocolate chips, vegan marshmallows, crushed candy canes and fresh fruit for a top-your-own-sundae bar that guests can customize according to tastes and needs.