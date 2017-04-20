Gusto
Here’s how to temper chocolate like a pro

Rebecca Alter

April 20, 2017
When you’re in the mood to make something rich, smooth and ever so satisfying, chocolate-dipped snacks are the way to go. But dipping your food in chocolate can often be a tricky business. You melt some chocolate — probably in the microwave or oven — and instead of getting that crisp chocolate texture you want when it hardens, all you get is a dull, gooey mess. Well, that’s because you didn’t temper your chocolate.

Tempering chocolate (improving the quality of chocolate before shaping it into something by heating and cooling it) gives you that rich, shiny colour and makes the structure much more crisp when you bite into it once it’s hardened again. But you don’t need to be a chocolatier to master the art of chocolate tempering. If you’d like to recreate chocolate-dipped snacks that are practically gourmet, try your hand at tempering chocolate.

Materials

  • 2 lbs chocolate, chopped
  • glass bowl
  • pot filled with simmering water
  • thermometer

Directions

  1. Put a glass bowl over pot of simmering water and fill bowl with 2/3 of chocolate.
  2. Put thermometer in bowl, stirring as chocolate melts. Keep temperature under 120F.
  3. Remove bowl of chocolate from simmering water.
  4. Add in remaining chocolate while stirring until fully melted.
  5. Put bowl of chocolate back over simmering water, and heat while stirring until chocolate reaches 90F.
  6. Dip any fruits into your perfectly tempered chocolate.
