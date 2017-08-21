Here’s the secret formula for making the absolute best lemonade

When it comes to making an ultimate, refreshing drink, nothing beats a glass of classic lemonade. And once you’ve nailed that basic mixture, you can enhance it with other types of booze, fruit and flavoured syrups. But whether you want to make a lemonade with some sort of lovely twist, or even just drink it as is, you first need to master the art of making regular lemonade.

Tired of struggling to find that ideal balance of sweet and sour? Well, there’s one tried-and-true, ridiculously easy way to make the perfect cup of it whenever you’re in the mood. All it takes is a little sugar, some lemon juice, a lot of water, some ice… and a cocktail shaker — we kid you not, it mixes all the ingredients together seamlessly.

So grab the few things essential to lemonade-making, and you’ll be sipping on a glass full of heaven in no time at all.

Serves 1

Materials

2 tbsp sugar

juice from 2 lemons

1 cup cold water

4 ice cubes

cocktail shaker

Directions

Combine all ingredients together in a cup. Shake it all up with the cocktail shaker. To amp up the refreshing factor, pour everything into another glass holding even more ice.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.