Here’s what you need to know about turmeric

Food trends come and go all the time, but turmeric is one ingredient that the world’s been drawn to for thousands of years. So with such a bitter and earthy flavour, what exactly is it that makes turmeric so special?

First off, studies have shown over and over again that turmeric really does offer miraculous health benefits. Not only has it been treated as a natural remedy for inflammation like arthritis and digestion issues, but some evidence even suggests that it might help to prevent cancer. And these glorious benefits are all thanks to an ingredient called curcumin, found within turmeric.

Not to mention that its earthy, gingery taste goes great with veggies.

So if your food’s lacking a pop of flavour, and you’re looking for a new way to cook with turmeric, here’s an unforgettable recipe for turmeric salad dressing by the the Bite Me Sisters:

Ingredients

2 tbsp turmeric

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp kosher salt and pepper

Directions