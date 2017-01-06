Here’s why the Mediterranean diet’s even healthier than you thought

Step aside flexitarians, the Mediterranean diet (eating lots of produce, olive oil rather than butter, grains, steamed chicken and seafood rather than red meat) suddenly looks a lot more appealing than it did before.

We’ve known for a while about how the Mediterranean diet can successfully help with weight loss and improve overall heart health. But a few new facts about it might just blow you away… again.

A recent study published in the journal Neurology found that eating Mediterranean-style meals can actually help slow the rate the human brain shrinks at. And the smaller the brain, the greater the chance of suffering a stroke or chronic memory loss.

In the study, researchers looked at what 400 people aged 73 to 76 ate on a daily basis for three years, while also studying their brain scans. Those who consistently followed a Mediterranean diet surprisingly had a healthier, regular-sized brain compared to those who didn’t.

“We found that lower adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with greater three-year reduction in total brain volume,” said Michelle Luciano, one of the study’s authors.

Looks like Jamie Oliver was on to something by travelling the world, finding out what the oldest people on earth ate — who, by the way, mostly happen to live in Mediterranean locations.

Each of the other popular diets offers something unique and helpful, but the Mediterranean diet’s, without a doubt, our new favourite.