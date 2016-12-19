Here’s what kind of booze you should gift for every relationship

Whether you’re bringing a bottle of wine over for a party host, to your boss for the holidays or for your significant other, there’s a type of alcohol that’s the perfect fit for any situation you come across over the holidays. With so many people of importance in your life and limited time, let us help you take the hectic out of your cluttered schedule. From Grower Champagne to Sherry, we have a suitable find for everyone on your list.

Party Host

Grower Champagne

Not your brightly coloured, reliable bottle of Veuve Cliquot, a Grower Champagne is one that is both grown and produced by the house itself, giving it a little more cachet. Generally these cuvées are craft produced in smaller lots and offer additional intrigue, which will make your bottle stand out in a sea of offerings. Marc Hébrart is known for his attention to detail, vinifying each of this vineyard parcels separately to conserve their unique essence. In addition, all of his wines are produced sustainably without the use of chemical treatments.

Marc Hébrart Brut Blanc De Blancs Champagne, $49 per 750 mL at LCBO.

Boss

Italian Gin

A small gin produced from the foot of the Italian Alps is a unique enough to catch the eye of a boss spoiled by employees at this time of the year. Gin is a spirit distilled with the addition of an exclusive, proprietary blend of botanicals and spices. In this instance, the recipe features juniper, lemon, sage and myrtle flavours sourced from the Venetian Prealps. Expressive and festive, this delightful spirit even comes in a striking copper toned bottle.

Bottega Bacur Gin, $40 per 500 mL at LCBO.

In-Laws

Cognac

Whether this is the first time meeting your significant others’ parents or you’re off to enjoy the holidays with your longtime spouse’s parents, Cognac makes an impressive and sophisticated gift. This grape-based distillate from northeast of Bordeaux seems to charm both women and men alike, making it an ideal parental offering. The VS, VSOP and the XO grades of Cognac quality and is often the best value of the three. An XO may seem a little excessive of a gift while a VS level is not special enough for a noteworthy occasion. So you can be assured of its quality in the hands of the accomplished cellar masters who make 20 million bottles of this refined beverage every year.

Cognac Park V.S.O.P, $80 per 750 mL at LCBO.

Significant Other

Liqueur

Amaro is a sensual Italian Liqueur imbued with herbs and spices both bittersweet and captivating. It can either be enjoyed on its own before or after meals, often over ice or mixed with a citrus juice. The Cynar amaro has an additional aphrodisiac element of artichoke, and the artichoke leaf has a very mild flavour amidst the arousing botanical flavours.

Cynar Artichoke Liqueur, $27 per 1000 mL at LCBO.

Trainer

Organic Wine

Your personal trainer or highly motivated gym buddy deserves credit for your well-defined figure certainly merits a token of your appreciation. While booze seems somewhat malign to gift a pillar of health and fitness, much alcohol does offer beneficial health effects when consumed in moderation. Perhaps the healthiest offering is pinot noir due to its high levels of antioxidants and the phytonutrient known as resveratrol that delivers cancer-fighting and cardiovascular advantages. This organic pinot noir from New Zealand offers loads of complexity and wide appeal for great value.

Momo Pinot Noir 2014, $20 per 750 mL at LCBO.

Administrative Assistant

Rare Port

To sweeten the time off, splurge on a gift of rare vintage dated Port for the one who is indispensable to your career. This Colheita Port has been matured in wood for twenty years and offers a wealth of nutty, fruity and caramel character that is undeniably enthralling.

Kopke Colheita Port 1996, $60 per 750 mL at LCBO.

New Mother

Dark Beer

Have a friend who’s a new mother? You may not think of beer as the most obvious gift, but anyone recovering from childbirth or who’s nursing will appreciate this nutrient-packed offering that is equally delicious. Stout tends to have an abundance of vitamin B, calcium and iron which are important to new moms. Lower in alcohol than other drinks, dark beer makes a great gift for those worried about having a clear head in the midst of new responsibilities. Just be sure she isn’t breastfeeding still.

Dragon Stout, $13 per 300 mL at LCBO.

Office Secret Santa

Mini-Bubbles

Secret Santa presents are often price capped, which can narrow your ability to be creative in your gifting. Fear not, here is a delightful find which will please a wide array of people with its chic, imaginative packaging and light, sweet fizz. This limited edition sparkling Kiwi Riesling fits both the price restriction and the originality prerequisite.

Joiy Sparkling 4-pack, $20 for 4×250 mL bottles at LCBO.

Nanny

Moscato d’Asti

If you’re not sure your nanny is the boozy type (and hopefully not), an elegant gift, low in alcohol may just fit the bill. It’s hard not to be seduced by this lightly fizzy and delicately sweet find. The moscato grape is fragrant and floral with flavours of tender fruit and citrus. Vietti’s moscato is produced from 40-year old vines and offers a captivating and sophisticated label.

Vietti Moscato D’asti Cascinetta 2015, $20 per 750 mL at LCBO.

School Teacher

Argentinian Malbec

Widely appealing, yet sophisticated, this fiery Malbec with great dimension and definition is a class-A offering for your child’s teacher. If you have more than one teacher to shop for, the price of this dark and peppery find from a well-respected producer will also be welcome.

Zuccardi Serie A Malbec 2014, $17 per 750 mL at LCBO.

Wine Aficionado Bestie

Sherry

Your oenophile friend is likely very difficult to shop for and you may very well want to offer flowers instead of wine when invited for dinner. Regardless, geeking out about wine is one of their favourite things to do, so opt for something that is both wine-nerd approved and out of the ordinary such as a fino sherry. Sherry’s hot right now among the wine drinking elite and a dry, fino style, is one of the most sought after because of its finesse and ability to pair with food.

Valdespino Inocente Single Vineyard Fino Dry Sherry, $29 per 750 mL at LCBO.

Crush

Red Burgundy

There’s nothing more fitting to offer the object of your affect than a wine made from the most romantic of grapes, Pinot Noir. The “heartbreak grape” is a bit of a misnomer because the best of these wines can be knee-quaking, perspective-changing experiences that are sublimely memorable. Finding a great Pinot Noir is more challenging than for other varietal-based wines, so search no further.

Louis Max Côtes De Nuits Villages 2014, $30 per 750 mL at LCBO.