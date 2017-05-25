Here’s why grass-fed beef and milk are worth every penny

Where’s the beef? Or to put Wendy’s popular slogan into a more modern context, where’s the beef from and what has it been eating lately? In today’s world, there’s so much choice when it comes to the food we put on our table that it can all get a little overwhelming — especially when it seems like there’s a new trend to keep up with every other week.

Well grass-fed beef and milk aren’t exactly a trend, but they certainly are worth a discussion. We’ve all heard the horror stories behind mass cattle production and all the stuff cows can be injected with and fed in order to grow faster and fattier, but how much worse for our bodies is the stuff?

It turns out that’s a pretty loaded question with a fairly complicated answer. While there are benefits to both ways of farming, it all depends on the actual source of the meat you’re eating.

First of all, what does “grass-fed” actually mean? All cows are grass-fed at the beginning, so it’s important to look at what they eat later in life. Did they enjoy a strict grass diet their whole lives, or were they switched to grains later on? In that case, if the cows were still given a good mix of grain and roughage, the health differences aren’t actually that notable. That’s why it’s always a good idea to get to know the actual source of the product before dropping your cash.

“Don’t paint all farmers of livestock with the same brush,” suggests Pat McArthur of Heatherlea Farm Shoppe in Caledon, Ontario, a farm that raises and sells grass-fed beef. “Get to know your farmer and ask lots of questions.”

In the meantime, the argument for grass-fed beef and milk continues to become more appealing as additional research is being done. And here are just a few healthy reasons why.

It has more overall nutrients.

“Cattle raised on chemical-free, well-managed pastures have higher levels of omega 3, plus it is usually higher in some nutrients, antioxidants and vitamins,” says McArthur. Studies agree, finding that there’s more of omega 3s like alpha linolenic acid (ALA) and conjugated linolenic acid (CLA) in grass-fed beef than grain-fed beef. And that matters, because a diet consisting of more healthy acids leads to a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and depression.

Before you go out and overindulge in that giant steak you were hoping for though, know there’s a catch. While there are indeed more omegas in grass-fed beef and milk, it’s not a significantly higher amount — at least not enough to make a major impact on your diet. Fish (especially salmon) should still be your top choice in that department.

It’s leaner.

If you’re looking to decrease your fat intake, the good news is that grass-fed beef is indeed less fatty than its grain-fed counterpart. That’s why it takes longer to grow, and tends to cost a bit more at the butcher’s.

“Since they tend to be leaner, it takes them longer to produce the weight gain that they need carry in order to be ready for harvest,” McArthur says. “Therefore, the farmer has a heavier financial burden to care for those cattle for another 12 months or longer (like housing, hydro, labour, medical, minerals and bedding).”

Okay, so we may have to dig a bit deeper into our wallets in order to balance our waistlines. However, it’s also important to note that both types of beef still have a higher fat content than some other meats out there, like chicken and fish. So there’s no need to have it more than once a week, if that.

It’s less likely to have “additives.”

It’s no secret that there are facilities out there that give their cattle hormones in order to help them grow faster. That isn’t the case with grass-fed beef, which is why the cattle take a longer time to grow, as noted above.

Additionally though, grass-fed cattle are less likely to get sick, and therefore, they don’t have as many antibiotics in their system. Naturally, fewer antibiotics and hormones in your milk and beef mean you’re ingesting fewer of them too.

It could be better for the environment.

Raising cattle in any capacity is a strain on Mother Nature — cattle emit methane, a greenhouse gas that’s bad for the environment. Grass-fed cattle have been shown to emit up to twice as much methane, because cows that eat more grass than corn actually tend to burp more. (#weirdbuttrue.)

Here’s the twist though: cattle that eat grass have been shown to contribute to carbon sequestration, where carbon becomes trapped in the grass for up to a decade or more, therefore helping with some of those emissions. More studies on cattle’s part in carbon sequestration need to be done to understand the full effect, but it’s also worth noting that grass-fed cattle have been linked to cleaner run-off water coming from the farms, which impacts the overall quality of the water we drink as well.

Still not convinced? Well maybe it should just come down to taste. Because if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that nothing beats the rich, meaty and clean taste of grass-fed beef or milk, especially when compared to its blander, mass-produced counterpart.