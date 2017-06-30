Gusto
Here’s the easiest way to grill your chicken

By

Rebecca Alter

June 30, 2017
If you’ve got a whole chicken that you’ve been itching to grill, try simplifying things by making beer can chicken — a classic, mouthwatering dish that’ll impress the entire crowd at your next get together. Just kick back and relax as the beer cooks your chicken to perfection, keeping it moist and flavourful. But be sure to use your favourite type of beer — that way, you can sip away on the other half of it while the bird cooks.

Materials

  1. 3 to 4-lb chicken, whole
  2. oil, enough to coat top of chicken
  3. salt, enough to season chicken
  4. pepper, enough to season chicken
  5. 1/2 can beer

Directions

  1. Coat chicken in oil, salt and pepper.
  2. Lower chicken onto beer can so the can goes right into chicken’s cavity.
  3. Stand bird and can up on grill and close grill.
  4. Cook for 90 minutes or until bird is golden brown.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.

