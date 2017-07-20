Here’s what you can do with starfruit

Starfruit (a.k.a. carambola) is an absolutely glorious fruit. It’s sweet, a touch sour, and it’s got a stunning shape to top it all off. And yet, it’s such an unfamiliar, tropical fruit that you might not have ever taken the time to actually try it. So here’s our advice to you: give starfruit a chance.

Its sweet yet sour flavour is surprisingly pleasant in different dishes and drinks, including this fancy-shmancy starfruit cocktail.

And if that still doesn’t pique your interest, you can add it to any smoothie, make chutney with it, or heck, why not just eat it raw? You eat with your eyes first, and this is one pretty fruit when it’s sliced up. Just imagine how perfect these slices would look in a pitcher of sangria or lemonade.

So how does one actually go about preparing it?

Well, as is true with almost any fruit, make sure to thoroughly wash it first. Then use a knife to slice off the dark edges of each star point and chop off both ends of the fruit. After that, you can add it into anything, anywhere at any time of day.

Fruit doesn’t get much prettier than this.