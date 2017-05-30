Here’s how to bake the perfect flaky and buttery pie crust

Pie crust can make or break a dish. So when you decide to put in the extra time to make your own crust from scratch instead of buying one from the store, you’ll want to do it right the first time.
To achieve that perfect, buttery crust that flakes without cracking or falling apart, you really only need to follow a few simple steps. Flawless pie crust, here we come.
Materials
- 2 sticks butter
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- water, enough to slightly wet crumb batter
- rolling pin
Directions
- Pop all ingredients into the freezer to chill for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Take the ingredients out and mix salt and flour together.
- Slice butter into small cubes, then add them into flour and salt mixture.
- Use two knifes to slice the butter into the dry mixture, allowing the butter to become coated in salt and flour.
- Sprinkle ice water into the dry ingredients, adding in one tablespoon at a time. Stir everything together after each tablespoon of water is added.
- Lightly flour the counter’s surface and dump the crust mixture on it. Use your rolling pin to roll the crumbs into a dough, flipping it over every so often until it’s around 1/4 inch thick, and big enough to cover your pie baking dish.
- Fold the dough over your rolling pin and transfer it to your pie dish. Mould the dough to fit the dish with your fingers.
- Bake the crust on its own at 415F for ten minutes before adding in any filling, and baking more until it’s golden brown.