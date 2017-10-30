Healthy(ish) ways to have dessert for breakfast

Some subscribe to the theory that a hearty breakfast is best. It is, after all, the meal that breaks your nightly fast and sets you up for the big day ahead. Personally, I subscribe to the theory that all breakfasts should be delicious. That can mean indulging in a more dessert-like meal first thing in the day (that isn’t too unhealthy). If you’re anything like me and occasionally wake up with a little bit of a sweet tooth, these healthy(ish) breakfast-appropriate desserts are a surefire way to satisfy your hunger.

If a regular, old cup of oatmeal just doesn’t do it for your palate in the morning, these oatmeal-based cheesecake cups might sweeten up your day. With an oatmeal crust and protein-packed hazelnuts, they definitely fit the semi-healthy bill.

Sure, muffins are a great snack whenever you need a little energy boost, but there’s something kind of sweet about the idea of sneaking veggies into your breakfast. These muffins are full of zucchini goodness and apple sauce, making them a great breakfast bet.

Cookies for breakfast? Yes please! These offerings are loaded with healthy and filling ingredients like rolled oats, Brazil nuts, hemp seeds and flax, and are naturally sweetened with honey and ripe bananas.

Chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fiber and antioxidants… and when they’re soaked in liquid, they become plump and pudding-like. Mix in some fresh berries, honey and cinnamon, and this dish will make for a delicious snack or breakfast.

A slice of fruity cake sounds like the perfect breakfast. This one’s loaded with half of a fresh pineapple, and is made a little more substantial thanks to the addition of polenta. It’s filling, fresh and is loaded with protein from the eggs — a definite crowd-pleaser at your next brunch.

We’re all quick to turn to banana bread for breakfast, but what about banana cake? Thanks to the ripe bananas, this cake actually calls for very little sugar, and comes topped with a sweet, coconut sauce for good measure.

They say cranberries help prevent stomach disorders and diabetes, so it’s hard not to love the idea of having these delightful, little scones for breakfast every once in a while. Because really, what goes better with your morning tea than a freshly baked scone anyhow?

French toast is another one of those classic dishes that can pass for dessert or breakfast, but given that this particular recipe omits the unhealthy frying step, it can be classified as a healthy(ish) breakfast.

Who’s to argue that a mound of fresh, hulled strawberries and biscuits don’t qualify as a healthy breakfast? Besides, everyone needs sustenance heading into a busy day, and these biscuits certainly provide that in spades.

Let’s face it, these mini cobblers are more fruit than cobbler, which makes them a perfect, portable breakfast. Sub in some fresh Greek yogurt for the ice cream, and they’d be packed with protein, too.

Maple-flavoured oatmeal is a classic breakfast staple, which make these cookies another breakfast win. These are best served warm, but heck, they’d also be great cold with a nice cup of coffee or tea.