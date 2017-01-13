Gusto
Food

Healthy breakfast recipes that’ll keep you going through the day

The Urban Vegetarian

By

Corrina Allen

January 13, 2017
Whether you’ve got an early weekday start or a leisurely weekend morning ahead of you, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So: eat something healthy! Don’t worry, we’re not telling you to chow down on a pile of kale sprinkled with flax seeds. We’re suggesting you check out these super-powered, hearty breakfast ideas that taste good and are loaded with healthy benefits.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

Packed with protein, amino acids, iron and all kinds of vitamins, there’s no better way to start your morning than with an egg or two. Wrap them in a tortilla, and you’ve got a healthy, portable breakfast to go.

Breakfast Burrito

The Urban Vegetarian

COCONUT BREAKFAST COOKIES

For the make-ahead master who wants to start their day with something sweet and (secretly) healthy: cookies. For breakfast! They really are healthy, we swear.

Breakfast Cookies

The Urban Vegetarian

SWEET POTATO BREAKFAST HASH

Here’s a genius way to use up the sweet potato leftovers from last night’s dinner: a breakfast hash for those who prefer a more savoury dish in the morning.

HASH

The Urban Vegetarian

COCONUT BANANA DATE SHAKE

During mornings when chewing just uses up too much of your time, take your healthy breakfast and put it in the blender.

shake img credit Sprouted Kitchen AND Hugh Forte photography

Sprouted Kitchen/Hugh Forte Photography

TOASTED POPEYE BREAD

Trying to get your kids to eat something healthy for breakfast is truly a struggle. Which is why you need to try this: electric green eggs on toast. Even the pickiest eater will, at the very least, be intrigued. (Just leave out the part about how nutritious the spinach is. Or better yet, don’t tell them there’s any spinach at all in it.)

POPEYE

Jamie Oliver

APPLESAUCE BREAKFAST COOKIES

More cookies? Yes please! This nutritionist-approved recipe is made with everything you’d find in a healthy breakfast bowl, only they’re way easier to eat in the car.

apple cookies img credit

Lauren Follett

MILLET PORRIDGE

Hot (breakfast porridge) tip: you can mix up your morning meal routine by substituting millet for your regular oatmeal.

Millet Porridge

The Urban Vegetarian

AVOCADO TOAST WITH CHILI FLAKES AND HONEY

Fast, easy, avocado. When it comes to breakfast, those are three of our favourite words. Try this spicy-sweet version of avocado toast—it’s guaranteed to become part of your regular breakfast rotation.

Avocado Toast with Chili Flakes and Honey

The Urban Vegetarian

ROASTED TOMATO MIDDLE EASTERN BREAKFAST

No need to splash out on breakfast at a fancy brunch spot. Instead, try your hand at this Middle Eastern-inspired recipe that feeds six (so invite those friends you’ve been meaning to impress).

TOMATO

My Kitchen Rules

MIXED BERRY PARFAIT WITH WALNUT COCONUT GRANOLA

Step 1: Make your house smell amazing this weekend by baking the granola. Step 2: Mix with yogurt and berries on Monday. Step 3: Take breakfast to work in a mason jar, and revel in co-workers’ envy.

PARFAIT

The Urban Vegetarian

ALMOND COCOA OVERNIGHT OATS

No time to make hot oatmeal in the morning? Make a chilled version the night before! Top it with honey, fruit, or maple syrup when you wake up, and your breakfast is good to go.

OATS

The Urban Vegetarian

YOGURT WITH BEETS AND WALNUTS

If you like your breakfasts savoury with a side of foodie adventurism, this is your jam — err, not that there’s any actual jam involved. There is, however, Greek yogurt, olive oil and crazy-nutritious roasted beets.

Yogurt with Beets and Walnuts

The Urban Vegetarian

COCONUT QUINOA PUDDING

Alternate with breakfast cookies and never eat another non-dessert-themed morning meal again.

pudding img credit

Sunday Morning Banana Pancakes

KALE AND KUMQUAT-STUFFED GOZLEME POCKETS

In this recipe, gozleme, a Turkish flatbread, is stuffed with that ubiquitous superfood, kale. (Oh, it’s also filled with two types of cheese — because you’ve got to have your protein!)

KALE

A is for Apple

APRICOT AND BUTTERMILK SLOW COOKER OATMEAL

You are not dreaming. That really is an overnight, slow-cooked batch of apricot oatmeal that you’re smelling. You made it before bed, remember? Oh, nevermind. Just go enjoy it!

AP OATMEAL img credit

The Kitchn

SHAKSHUKA

This Israeli breakfast classic might just be our all-time favourite egg dish — you’ll never poach in plain old water again once you’ve done it in spicy, flavourful tomato sauce.

SHAKSHUKA

The Urban Vegetarian

MAKE-AHEAD CHOCOLATE OATMEAL

Hey chocolate lovers, we’ve saved the best for last! Here’s a cocoa-infused make-ahead morning meal packed with fibre. Because chocolate + good for you = breakfast perfection.

CHOC img cred

Crumb – A Food Blog

