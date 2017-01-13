Healthy breakfast recipes that’ll keep you going through the day

Whether you’ve got an early weekday start or a leisurely weekend morning ahead of you, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So: eat something healthy! Don’t worry, we’re not telling you to chow down on a pile of kale sprinkled with flax seeds. We’re suggesting you check out these super-powered, hearty breakfast ideas that taste good and are loaded with healthy benefits.

Packed with protein, amino acids, iron and all kinds of vitamins, there’s no better way to start your morning than with an egg or two. Wrap them in a tortilla, and you’ve got a healthy, portable breakfast to go.

For the make-ahead master who wants to start their day with something sweet and (secretly) healthy: cookies. For breakfast! They really are healthy, we swear.

Here’s a genius way to use up the sweet potato leftovers from last night’s dinner: a breakfast hash for those who prefer a more savoury dish in the morning.

During mornings when chewing just uses up too much of your time, take your healthy breakfast and put it in the blender.

Trying to get your kids to eat something healthy for breakfast is truly a struggle. Which is why you need to try this: electric green eggs on toast. Even the pickiest eater will, at the very least, be intrigued. (Just leave out the part about how nutritious the spinach is. Or better yet, don’t tell them there’s any spinach at all in it.)

More cookies? Yes please! This nutritionist-approved recipe is made with everything you’d find in a healthy breakfast bowl, only they’re way easier to eat in the car.

Hot (breakfast porridge) tip: you can mix up your morning meal routine by substituting millet for your regular oatmeal.

Fast, easy, avocado. When it comes to breakfast, those are three of our favourite words. Try this spicy-sweet version of avocado toast—it’s guaranteed to become part of your regular breakfast rotation.

No need to splash out on breakfast at a fancy brunch spot. Instead, try your hand at this Middle Eastern-inspired recipe that feeds six (so invite those friends you’ve been meaning to impress).

Step 1: Make your house smell amazing this weekend by baking the granola. Step 2: Mix with yogurt and berries on Monday. Step 3: Take breakfast to work in a mason jar, and revel in co-workers’ envy.

No time to make hot oatmeal in the morning? Make a chilled version the night before! Top it with honey, fruit, or maple syrup when you wake up, and your breakfast is good to go.

If you like your breakfasts savoury with a side of foodie adventurism, this is your jam — err, not that there’s any actual jam involved. There is, however, Greek yogurt, olive oil and crazy-nutritious roasted beets.

Alternate with breakfast cookies and never eat another non-dessert-themed morning meal again.

In this recipe, gozleme, a Turkish flatbread, is stuffed with that ubiquitous superfood, kale. (Oh, it’s also filled with two types of cheese — because you’ve got to have your protein!)

You are not dreaming. That really is an overnight, slow-cooked batch of apricot oatmeal that you’re smelling. You made it before bed, remember? Oh, nevermind. Just go enjoy it!

This Israeli breakfast classic might just be our all-time favourite egg dish — you’ll never poach in plain old water again once you’ve done it in spicy, flavourful tomato sauce.

Hey chocolate lovers, we’ve saved the best for last! Here’s a cocoa-infused make-ahead morning meal packed with fibre. Because chocolate + good for you = breakfast perfection.