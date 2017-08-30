The healthiest way to make a wrap

Bored of all the salads and veggie bowls that have been trending for what seems like a lifetime? Well whether you’re trying to cut out carbs for a few days or just want to take on a healthier lifestyle, we’ve got just the thing for you: collard leaf wraps. Swap the tortilla for a giant, green leaf and fill it up with all your favourite veggies, your dressing of choice and some hummus for protein. And here’s the best part: it won’t take you more than five minutes to make.
Ingredients
- large collard leaf, one per wrap
- assortment of julienned veggies
- hummus, to taste
- peanut sauce, to taste
Directions
- Thoroughly wash the collard leaf and then dry it.
- Lay the collard leaf flat on the counter, and using a sharp knife, cut off the tough part of the leaf stem.
- Spread some hummus in the centre of the leaf.
- Top with your favourite veggies and some peanut sauce.
- Roll the leaf into a wrap: start by bending the longest edges into the middle of the leaf. Fold the bottom toward the centre, and continue rolling until it’s a finished wrap.
- Slice it in half (for convenience) and enjoy.