The healthiest way to make a wrap

Bored of all the salads and veggie bowls that have been trending for what seems like a lifetime? Well whether you’re trying to cut out carbs for a few days or just want to take on a healthier lifestyle, we’ve got just the thing for you: collard leaf wraps. Swap the tortilla for a giant, green leaf and fill it up with all your favourite veggies, your dressing of choice and some hummus for protein. And here’s the best part: it won’t take you more than five minutes to make.

Ingredients

large collard leaf, one per wrap

assortment of julienned veggies

hummus, to taste

peanut sauce, to taste

Directions

Thoroughly wash the collard leaf and then dry it. Lay the collard leaf flat on the counter, and using a sharp knife, cut off the tough part of the leaf stem. Spread some hummus in the centre of the leaf. Top with your favourite veggies and some peanut sauce. Roll the leaf into a wrap: start by bending the longest edges into the middle of the leaf. Fold the bottom toward the centre, and continue rolling until it’s a finished wrap. Slice it in half (for convenience) and enjoy.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.