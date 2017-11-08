Why Hawaiian cuisine is so appealing

We don’t just love Hawaiian food because it comes from a tropical island where we imagine ourselves perching on the beach, while chowing down on whatever fruit and fish is handed to us. As Mary Berg puts it on Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), Hawaii’s “got the influence of America, Asia and Polynesia, so everything kind of comes together in one dish.”

Take Hawaiian poke, for instance. There’s fresh, raw fish covered in Asian-style sauces like soy sauce and sesame oil along with nuts and hints of citrus as well, which is made up of flavours from all over the world. And musubi — a sushi-like dish that uses canned luncheon meat in place of raw fish — clearly mixes American and Asian cuisine together, too.

In other words, if you take the best parts of different cuisines and mix them all together, you’re bound to end up with a dish that everybody loves. And that’s exactly what Hawaiian cuisine is all about.

