Gusto
Gusto
Food

Hanukkah latke recipes that’ll make your bubbe proud

The Bojon Gourmet

By

Denette Wilford

December 20, 2016
Like with every holiday, a big part of Hanukkah involves food. Traditional Jewish fare includes many dishes that are fried in oil, representing the holy oil that burned for eight whole days. And what better way to celebrate the festival of lights than with a roundup of latke recipes? But these aren’t your traditional potato pancakes. Rather, these latkes will blow your mind–so much so that even your bubbe won’t be able to resist them.

Sweet Onion Latkes with Chive Sour Cream

For a sweeter take on the classic potato pancake, without using a sweet potato, this is what you’ve been looking for. The texture of the sweet onions are similar to the potatoes, so shredding it all makes for an easy task. And the reward is scrumptious.

latkes_sweet_onion

The View From Great Island

Fennel-Potato Latkes

The sweet, perfumed, anise-like flavour gives these latkes the boost you never knew they needed.

latkes_fennel

Coconut & Lime

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Pancakes

They sound sweet but the cajun spice, cayenne pepper and hot sauce kick these up a few notches.

latkes_sweet_potato

The Vegetarian Ginger

Cilantro-Jalapeño Latkes

The flavours from the lime, jalapeño and cilantro are the vibrant punch in the mouth you didn’t know you wanted.

latkes_cilantro_jalapeno

Leite’s Culinaria

Smoked Salmon and Green Onion Latkes

Fresh, smoky, crispy goodness. And don’t forget the sour cream. It’s a must!

latkes_smoked_salmon_green_onion

Coconut & Lime

Sweet Potato Latke Turkey Burger

Two sweet potato pancakes sandwiching a ground turkey patty? Um, yes please. The only thing that would make this better? TWO patties. Please. Like you weren’t thinking it too.

latkes_turkey_burger

The Iron You

Healthy Baked Latkes

While fried food is good, they’re not exactly good for, you so why not pop these into the oven for a healthier–but equally yummy–option?

latkes_healthy_baked

The Healthy Maven

Beet Latkes with Horseradish Crème Fraîche

OK, they’re not potatoes, but the colour and brightness of the beets make for fantastic fritters. The zip of the crème fraîche complete them.

The View From Great Island

Potato-Rutabaga Horseradish Latkes

These are little more dense than usual latkes, but carry a nice crunch that goes well with the sharp tang of the horseradish. Perfect if you’re looking for a little more bite.

latkes_rutabaga_horseradish

Coconut & Lime

Potato, Onion and Cauliflower Latkes

The onions and cauliflower elevate these to a whole new delcious level.

latkes_onion_cauliflower

Hungry Couple

Potato and Zucchini Latke Waffles

The grated zucchini is one thing, but popping the whole she-bang into a waffle iron for crispy goodness is epic. Serve these with some bacon, sour cream and a scoop of applesauce, and you’re set.

latkes_potato_zucchini_waffles

More Than Burnt Toast

Apple Cheddar Latkes

Call it savoury, call it sweet. Whatever the case, these fluffy cakes are to die for.

latkes_apple_cheddar

A Cozy Kitchen

Harissa Sweet Potato Latkes with Spiced Yogurt, Mint and Pomegranate

This fun take on the potato pancake isn’y just sweet and spicy, it’s gluten-free too. You’re welcome.

The View From Great Island

