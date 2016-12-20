Hanukkah latke recipes that’ll make your bubbe proud

Like with every holiday, a big part of Hanukkah involves food. Traditional Jewish fare includes many dishes that are fried in oil, representing the holy oil that burned for eight whole days. And what better way to celebrate the festival of lights than with a roundup of latke recipes? But these aren’t your traditional potato pancakes. Rather, these latkes will blow your mind–so much so that even your bubbe won’t be able to resist them.

For a sweeter take on the classic potato pancake, without using a sweet potato, this is what you’ve been looking for. The texture of the sweet onions are similar to the potatoes, so shredding it all makes for an easy task. And the reward is scrumptious.

The sweet, perfumed, anise-like flavour gives these latkes the boost you never knew they needed.

They sound sweet but the cajun spice, cayenne pepper and hot sauce kick these up a few notches.

The flavours from the lime, jalapeño and cilantro are the vibrant punch in the mouth you didn’t know you wanted.

Fresh, smoky, crispy goodness. And don’t forget the sour cream. It’s a must!

Two sweet potato pancakes sandwiching a ground turkey patty? Um, yes please. The only thing that would make this better? TWO patties. Please. Like you weren’t thinking it too.

While fried food is good, they’re not exactly good for, you so why not pop these into the oven for a healthier–but equally yummy–option?

OK, they’re not potatoes, but the colour and brightness of the beets make for fantastic fritters. The zip of the crème fraîche complete them.

These are little more dense than usual latkes, but carry a nice crunch that goes well with the sharp tang of the horseradish. Perfect if you’re looking for a little more bite.

The onions and cauliflower elevate these to a whole new delcious level.

The grated zucchini is one thing, but popping the whole she-bang into a waffle iron for crispy goodness is epic. Serve these with some bacon, sour cream and a scoop of applesauce, and you’re set.

Call it savoury, call it sweet. Whatever the case, these fluffy cakes are to die for.

This fun take on the potato pancake isn’y just sweet and spicy, it’s gluten-free too. You’re welcome.