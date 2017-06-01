Gusto
Gusto
Food

This guy makes the most amazing art with bananas

@isteef via Instagram

By

Allison Bowsher

June 1, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Most introductory art classes begin with students learning to sketch or paint a bowl of fruit. But what if the fruit became the subject and the physical art itself? That’s exactly what artist Stephan Brusche from the Netherlands is doing.

Brusche began working on doodles and illustrations in his spare time as a graphic designer, with his wife encouraging him to post his creations on Instagram. While in his office one day, Brusche decided to try doodling on a nearby banana and found the surface to be the perfect canvas for his pen. “I discovered how pleasant it actually is to draw on a banana — there is just something about how smooth the ballpoint pen flows on the structure of the banana peel,” he said.

Labeling his work as ‘fruitdoodles,’ Brusche continued experimenting and uploading pictures, and his work quickly began receiving an increasing amount of attention.

Brusche brings his banana creations to life using a variety of instruments that can be found around the kitchen, including toothpicks, ball point pens and knives. It typically takes Brusche between two to three hours to crate one and photograph it on his iPhone, often adding a filter before uploading them to his social media accounts.

With more than 52,000 Instagram followers, Brusche eventually decided to leave his job and focus full time on his fruitdoodles.

Cologne @visit_koeln my fourth and final video of the #urbanana project from @deinnrw #fruitdoodle

A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on

🐙 #fruitdoodle #octopus

A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on


For the most part, Brusche’s artwork is playful and creative and one of his most recent pieces celebrated Twin Peaks: The Return (watch now on CraveTV). Recreating the iconic black and white floors from the Black Lodge, Brusche’s banana art shows Agent Cooper in his trademark black suit standing in front of the Lodge’s red curtain.

Look who’s back… #AgentCooper #TwinPeaks #fruitdoodle

A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on

The Dutch artist also enjoys using his banana art to pay homage to animals, and his pieces include turtles, bees, monkeys and dogs.

#WorldTurtleDay #fruitdoodle #turtle (shoutout to @turtlewayne)

A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on

Brusche has also used his art to make political statements. In October 2016, he shared an art piece in support of the anti-pipeline movement, showing a bison looking into a pipe with the sign ‘No DAPL’ behind the animal.

Greed vs Nature #StandingRock #NoDAPL #inktober #bananainktober

A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on

In the weeks leading up to the 2016 U.S. election, Brusche switched from bananas to oranges to recreate Donald Trump’s head, captioning the photo “I just hope this orange nightmare is over soon.”

I just hope this orange nightmare is over soon #fruitdoodle #orange #election2016

A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on

Brusche’s collection of work, which can be found on his Instagram page, also includes different food products as canvases, using pears, brussel sprouts, potatoes, tomatoes and kiwis. It turns out that playing with food can yield some pretty amazing results.

As for what happens to the fruitdoodles once they’re complete, Brusche never lets his art go to waste.

To answer the most asked question; yes, I do eat them afterwards. #fruitdoodle #giraffe

A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

How to properly de-meat a lobster
Let's get cracking.

May 31, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Microwaveable lunches that aren't terrible for you
Microwaveable lunches that aren’t terrible for you
Make a smart choice no matter how hungry you are.

May 29, 2017

Doris John

Paper Pasta
Scientists are making pasta that can change shapes
Carbs don't get any better than this.

May 26, 2017

Allison Bowsher

You’ll wish you knew about this super-simple meatball-making trick earlier
You’ll wish you knew about this super-simple meatball-making trick earlier
Don't throw away that empty egg carton!

May 26, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Off The Menu