This guy makes the most amazing art with bananas

Most introductory art classes begin with students learning to sketch or paint a bowl of fruit. But what if the fruit became the subject and the physical art itself? That’s exactly what artist Stephan Brusche from the Netherlands is doing.

Brusche began working on doodles and illustrations in his spare time as a graphic designer, with his wife encouraging him to post his creations on Instagram. While in his office one day, Brusche decided to try doodling on a nearby banana and found the surface to be the perfect canvas for his pen. “I discovered how pleasant it actually is to draw on a banana — there is just something about how smooth the ballpoint pen flows on the structure of the banana peel,” he said.

Labeling his work as ‘fruitdoodles,’ Brusche continued experimenting and uploading pictures, and his work quickly began receiving an increasing amount of attention.

Brusche brings his banana creations to life using a variety of instruments that can be found around the kitchen, including toothpicks, ball point pens and knives. It typically takes Brusche between two to three hours to crate one and photograph it on his iPhone, often adding a filter before uploading them to his social media accounts.

With more than 52,000 Instagram followers, Brusche eventually decided to leave his job and focus full time on his fruitdoodles.

Cologne @visit_koeln my fourth and final video of the #urbanana project from @deinnrw #fruitdoodle A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:32am PST

🐙 #fruitdoodle #octopus A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on Nov 14, 2015 at 4:51pm PST



For the most part, Brusche’s artwork is playful and creative and one of his most recent pieces celebrated Twin Peaks: The Return (watch now on CraveTV). Recreating the iconic black and white floors from the Black Lodge, Brusche’s banana art shows Agent Cooper in his trademark black suit standing in front of the Lodge’s red curtain.

Look who’s back… #AgentCooper #TwinPeaks #fruitdoodle A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on May 22, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The Dutch artist also enjoys using his banana art to pay homage to animals, and his pieces include turtles, bees, monkeys and dogs.

#WorldTurtleDay #fruitdoodle #turtle (shoutout to @turtlewayne) A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on May 23, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

Brusche has also used his art to make political statements. In October 2016, he shared an art piece in support of the anti-pipeline movement, showing a bison looking into a pipe with the sign ‘No DAPL’ behind the animal.

Greed vs Nature #StandingRock #NoDAPL #inktober #bananainktober A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on Oct 30, 2016 at 7:16am PDT

In the weeks leading up to the 2016 U.S. election, Brusche switched from bananas to oranges to recreate Donald Trump’s head, captioning the photo “I just hope this orange nightmare is over soon.”

I just hope this orange nightmare is over soon #fruitdoodle #orange #election2016 A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on Nov 8, 2016 at 1:53pm PST

Brusche’s collection of work, which can be found on his Instagram page, also includes different food products as canvases, using pears, brussel sprouts, potatoes, tomatoes and kiwis. It turns out that playing with food can yield some pretty amazing results.

Happy #earthday earthlings! You have such a beautiful planet, please don’t completely ruin her? Thank you! #fruitdoodle A post shared by Stephan Brusche (@isteef) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

As for what happens to the fruitdoodles once they’re complete, Brusche never lets his art go to waste.