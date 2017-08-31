Gusto
How to grill steak to absolute perfection

Rebecca Alter

August 31, 2017
Labour Day weekend is almost upon us, which means one thing: this could be your last chance to impress your family with your mad barbecuing skills until next year. That’s a lot of pressure for one chef to bear. So instead of counting on Lady Luck to help you make a beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth steak, here’s exactly what you need to do:

Ingredients

  • high-quality, thick steak
  • kosher salt, to taste
  • olive oil, to drizzle over steak

Directions

  1. Sprinkle a generous amount of salt over the steak. Since steak is naturally thick, if you don’t add enough salt to the surface, you can expect it to taste bland.
  2. Drizzle olive oil over the steak.
  3. Heat grill. If it’s uncomfortably hot when you put your hand 2 inches above it for two seconds, it’s ready for the steak.
  4. Place the steak onto the grill. For a medium-rare cook, grill it for seven minutes on each side, or 10 minutes on each side for medium.
  5. Turn the steak on a 45-degree angle on each side as it cooks to get those picture-perfect grill marks.
  6. Don’t forget to let it rest before digging in!
Off The Menu