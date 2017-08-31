How to grill steak to absolute perfection

Labour Day weekend is almost upon us, which means one thing: this could be your last chance to impress your family with your mad barbecuing skills until next year. That’s a lot of pressure for one chef to bear. So instead of counting on Lady Luck to help you make a beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth steak, here’s exactly what you need to do:
Ingredients
- high-quality, thick steak
- kosher salt, to taste
- olive oil, to drizzle over steak
Directions
- Sprinkle a generous amount of salt over the steak. Since steak is naturally thick, if you don’t add enough salt to the surface, you can expect it to taste bland.
- Drizzle olive oil over the steak.
- Heat grill. If it’s uncomfortably hot when you put your hand 2 inches above it for two seconds, it’s ready for the steak.
- Place the steak onto the grill. For a medium-rare cook, grill it for seven minutes on each side, or 10 minutes on each side for medium.
- Turn the steak on a 45-degree angle on each side as it cooks to get those picture-perfect grill marks.
- Don’t forget to let it rest before digging in!