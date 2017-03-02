These are the greatest restaurant trends of the year

Canadian gourmandes have it pretty good these days. Not only do we have some of the best natural ingredients, but we have some of the finest home-grown talent working with those ingredients as well.

Each year, Restaurants Canada surveys Canadian chefs to rank the top food trends. And this year, over 560 of these culinary experts named craft beer, food smoking, charcuterie, sous vide and more as the top trends to watch for, and of course, taste.

Here’s what to expect from Canada’s culinary chiefs in 2017.

Craft beer is (still) king

Craft and microbrewed beer tops the list for the third year in a row. Cheers to that! Canadian classics like Unibroue in Chambly, Quebec and Central City Brewers in Surrey, British Columbia continue to enjoy success, as well as newcomers like Northern Maverick Brewing in Toronto.

Smoked meat signals

Meat smoking is one of those traditional preparation methods popular around the world right now. Of course, when it comes to smoking meat in Canada, none do it better than Schwartz’s Deli in Montreal. Yeah, you deserve a poutine to go with it, too.

Meats, and pickles, mustards, oh my!

If smoked meats and pickles are trending, then charcuterie (an artfully arranged collection featuring both those items among other ingredients) is downright viral. Calgary’s CHARCUT Roast House knows its way around a board and will fill it up with only the best of ingredients.

Let’s Meat! #saturday A post shared by charcut (@charcut) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

Dinner in a vacuum

As a cooking method, sous vide is relatively high-level stuff. It involves vacuum sealing your food and immersing it in carefully controlled steam or water baths, which results in a moist, evenly cooked product. It used to be a technique reserved for true gourmet chefs, but thanks to new tech, you can get the setup relatively cheap for your own home.

#sousvide #miseenplace / #ateliersdeschefs #lestouilleurs A post shared by Les Touilleurs (@lestouilleurs) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

Grown in the ‘hood

Is it too much to ask to nourish our bodies with vegetables and meats that didn’t travel thousands of kilometres? We think not, and we’re not alone in our thinking, either — so-called locavores are on the rise in Canada. Toronto’s Union Restaurant, for instance, has been sourcing from local farmers from the get go, so expect the menu to reflect the season.

Hold the gluten

Food allergy-conscious meals have blown up over the past few years, and it looks like wheat-free options won’t be wavering anytime soon. Whether you have celiac disease or an intolerance, 2017 will be the year of more variety.

Where’s that fish from?

As a modern day consumer, we want to know where and how our food is being harvested. From tuna sashimi to grilled salmon steaks, sustainable and ethically sourced seafood is on the rise. RawBar in the lobby of the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver is committed to making the most delish sushi from the most sustainably harvested seafood. It also happens to look like art when plated.

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤ Our RawBar team is looking forward to seeing all the lovebirds tonight for our 10 piece Nigiri Omakase experience. #valentines #llconversations #fairmontpacificrim A post shared by fairmontpacific (@fairmontpacific) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

The hotter, the better

According to the list, international spicy condiments are having a moment. We’ve been big on Sriracha for a while now, but we’re looking to other condiments like raita (or raitha), chimichurri and sambal to enhance our meals in 2017.

An oldie but a goodie: Balsamic marinated & baked tempeh #stuffontoast, roasted cherry tomatoes (from the garden), and some really really good chimichurri. A post shared by Stuff on Toast (@stuffontoast) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:57am PST

Pickled everything

Pickling is, well, for more than just pickles. This year, we’re seeing a surge in fermented foods, with chefs testing out various vinegars and techniques. At Newfoundland’s Fogo Island Inn, guests can even sample house-made pickled quail eggs.

Asian-inspired condiments

We’re always in the mood for pho, but according to Restaurants Canada, more and more eateries are taking inspiration from these Asian meals, marrying their flavours with North American condiments. We’re talking Sriracha ketchup, kimchi mayo and more.