Grapes taste so much better when they’re covered in candy

Move over candy apples, there’s a new treat in town that tastes just as delicious covered in sugary toppings and nuts.

The candy and caramel coatings that go hand-in-hand with apples are finally spreading to other fruit. As a staple of carnivals and confectionery shops, the candy apple is known for being both delicious and difficult to eat because of its large size, but a growing trend south of the border is changing that.

For the past little while, local businesses and restaurants in the Chicago area have been swapping out apples for grapes to create candy-covered grapes.

Taffy grapes and chocolate covered grapes 😋 #gourmet #gourmetgrapes #taffygrapes #customorder A post shared by emechecupcakes (@emechecupcakes) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

The demand for grapes coated in all kinds of candy has been steadily increasing over the past two years, with the delicious treat spreading from the south side of Chicago to other parts of the city. Until now, the treat was only being made by independent bakers in their personal kitchens. Little by little, small businesses and restaurants are also getting in on the candy grape movement.

Dominique Bryant, who owns a cupcake shop in Chicago, switched from baked goods to candy grapes two years ago, adding candy pineapples and strawberries to her shop’s menu along the way. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Bryant said that she sells her candy fruit to 21 stores and has hired five new employees in the past few months to meet the demand of 1,500 containers of candy fruit each week. She also explained that until she can hire more staff, she’s had to put additional restaurants and grocery stores on the waiting list — so this is one trend that’s definitely picking up.

Taffy Grapes specialty at a wings place. Hehe. They’re awesome though! 🍇 A post shared by Alena Win (@hellotastebuds) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Chicago resident Tamara Brown runs an event-planning business and saw the demand for candy grapes starting in 2011. She got in on the trend early, creating Nadia’s Gourmet Grapes, a company that offers candy grapes with 30 different toppings, including red velvet, toffee, cookies and cream and key lime pie.

We are definitely loving the candy grape craze. Smaller fruit means it’s easier to not only bite into the candy grape, but also have a smaller portion of the sweet treat. The candy, caramel, cream cheese or frosting-covered grapes can also be easily dipped with a number of toppings and served with toothpicks at a dinner party or special event, making for a sweet dessert with less mess. So until these heavenly treats hit Canadian shops, why not try making your own? All you really need are grapes and a coating of choice. Dulce de leche-covered grapes, anyone?