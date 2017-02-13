Gordon Ramsay is crapping on his fans’ cooking now, too

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has made a career out of delicious food and hard-to-swallow criticism. The host of a whole slew of shows, including MasterChef Junior (Season 5 starts airing Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET), is a pro at serving hot dishes as well as tough love.

The hot-tempered chef usually only gives his most brutal critiques to budding chefs on his reality shows, but now Gordon has begun delivering his reviews to brave fans on Twitter, too.

Always honest with his feedback, fans have begun sending Ramsay pictures of their meals, asking for the chef’s honest opinion. Not surprisingly, Ramsay has delivered:

Who stole your Asparagus tips ? Lost for words https://t.co/FoJWu2MAj0 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 8, 2017

Idiot sandwich right there ! https://t.co/AUykerNRHU — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 12, 2017

Are you in a biology lesson https://t.co/zTcGcj3t9D — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 12, 2017

1 out of 10…. for the table mat…. Idiot sandwich https://t.co/WQx9NqfkC1 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 22, 2017

Eggs need 2 more mins James https://t.co/YVVHpb1GL4 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 19, 2017

Even with his hard outer coating, Ramsay is really a softy on the inside. The celebrity chef is not only using Twitter to deliver some well-timed cooking burns, but also to encourage fellow foodies to keep cooking and become better chefs.

Looking good Sabrina https://t.co/zfVetXPoFO — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 4, 2017

Looks great Jake https://t.co/yIlAZmDxZl — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 4, 2017

Millie let it rest before you slice it, good luck https://t.co/8dNughufUu — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 8, 2017

If you love to cook and love to watch Gordon Ramsay get real with chefs, you may want to try sending the famous food lover a picture of your latest creation. Just be ready with a delicious snack nearby in case you need some comfort after receiving your review.

Are you a fan of Gordon Ramsay’s tough love? Then tune into Season 5 of MasterChef Junior on Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET.