How to get a perfect sear on your tuna

By now, you probably know that fish is one of the easiest proteins to cook — you just sprinkle on some seasoning and let the oven do its thing. But trying to sear a tuna steak properly can be a bit more challenging than popping a fish into the oven. However, it isn’t impossible.

That perfect sear really just boils down to cooking the fish on a high temperature and keeping an eye on its colour. Looks like that dreamy, mouthwatering tuna steak is within your reach after all.

Ingredients

6 oz. tuna steak

sesame seeds, for covering tuna

oil, for pan

kosher salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Directions

Cover tuna in salt, pepper and sesame seeds. Add oil oil to pan, turn on the element’s heat to high. Once the pan starts to smoke, add in fish and cook it for about 1-1/2 minutes on each side, or until the outside becomes white. Immediately remove it from the pan. Slice thinly and enjoy.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.