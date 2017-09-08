How to get a perfect sear on your tuna

By now, you probably know that fish is one of the easiest proteins to cook — you just sprinkle on some seasoning and let the oven do its thing. But trying to sear a tuna steak properly can be a bit more challenging than popping a fish into the oven. However, it isn’t impossible.
That perfect sear really just boils down to cooking the fish on a high temperature and keeping an eye on its colour. Looks like that dreamy, mouthwatering tuna steak is within your reach after all.
Ingredients
- 6 oz. tuna steak
- sesame seeds, for covering tuna
- oil, for pan
- kosher salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Directions
- Cover tuna in salt, pepper and sesame seeds.
- Add oil oil to pan, turn on the element’s heat to high.
- Once the pan starts to smoke, add in fish and cook it for about 1-1/2 minutes on each side, or until the outside becomes white. Immediately remove it from the pan.
- Slice thinly and enjoy.