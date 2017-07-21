How to get incredibly crispy fish skin

If there’s one way for you to take your fish dish to the next level, it’s by creating a perfect layer of crispy skin. But it’s easier said than done — fish skin always seems to either fall off into a crumpled heap in the pan or retain a bit of a soggy texture on the fish.

Fish the Dish‘s (Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET) very own Spencer Watts shared his biggest tips on how to nail the texture on your fish’s skin. Here’s what he had to say:

Let the pan get hot

If you want the fish of your skin to have that stunning, golden-brown and crispy cook, then you’re going to need to let your pan get really hot before putting anything down. After all, you want the oil to brown the skin, not seep into it.

Press it down

When you put the fish down at first, it’s going to automatically start to rise up a bit. But that doesn’t mean it’s time to flip it. If you notice this starting to happen, just press it down a bit with your spatula.

Be Patient

You really only want to flip the fish once after you put it in the skillet, so give it all the time it needs to cook.

“If you put the skin side down, and start getting really nervous, and start thinking it’s sticking… it’s sticking because we haven’t waited long enough,” Watts explained.

As is true with almost everything in life, patience is key.

