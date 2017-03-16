These are the fruits and veggies with the most pesticides

Eating fruits and vegetables every day is one of the healthiest things you can do to keep a clean diet. But not all produce is 100 per cent healthy for your body. In fact, if you ingest the wrong type, you could be ingesting a whole load of pesticides, which is the very last thing you want to be eating.

Environmental Working Group released their yearly report on the dirtiest and cleanest veggies, which is based on the amount of pesticides they have. And some of the veggies we thought were the most healthy, like spinach, also turned out to be the most poisonous.

Shocked to see strawberries at the top of the naughty list? Well you shouldn’t be — this is the second year in a row where they had more pesticides than any other type of produce. In fact, a single sample of strawberries, on average, had 20 different types of pesticides.

Potatoes and pears are also new to the list of the twelve most toxic types of produce — bad news for all you potato fanatics. Sweet corn, avocados, pineapples, cabbage and onions, on the other hand, are some of the cleanest fruits and veggies you can bite into.

But don’t be too intimated — the Canadian Food Inspection Agency monitors pesticide residue, making sure that what we eat is actually safe for consumption. So while you don’t need to cut out the toxic veggies from your diet completely (they’re still packed with nutrients), everything is good only in moderation.