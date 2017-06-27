Frosting a cupcake doesn’t get any easier than this

If there’s one part of baking that tends to be the most exciting (aside from eating everything), it’s gotta be adding on the decorations. But making cupcakes look like they’ve been kissed with sugar, spice and everything nice can still be a daunting task — especially when your icing nozzles leave your baked goods looking short of a masterpiece. So this time, skip the icing nozzles and try frosting your cupcakes a new way. This is, without a doubt, the most quick and impressive way to add on that frosting.

Materials

unfrosted cupcakes

ice cream scooper

your favourite frosting

sprinkles (optional)

Directions

Fill the ice cream scooper with frosting and empty it on top of a cupcake. Take a spoon and twist it in the centre of the cupcake to form an attractive swirl of frosting. Repeat steps 1-2 with remaining cupcakes. Top them off with sprinkles.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.