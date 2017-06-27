Gusto
Gusto
Food

Frosting a cupcake doesn’t get any easier than this

By

Rebecca Alter

June 27, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

If there’s one part of baking that tends to be the most exciting (aside from eating everything), it’s gotta be adding on the decorations. But making cupcakes look like they’ve been kissed with sugar, spice and everything nice can still be a daunting task — especially when your icing nozzles leave your baked goods looking short of a masterpiece. So this time, skip the icing nozzles and try frosting your cupcakes a new way. This is, without a doubt, the most quick and impressive way to add on that frosting.

Materials

  • unfrosted cupcakes
  • ice cream scooper
  • your favourite frosting
  • sprinkles (optional)

Directions

  1. Fill the ice cream scooper with frosting and empty it on top of a cupcake.
  2. Take a spoon and twist it in the centre of the cupcake to form an attractive swirl of frosting.
  3. Repeat steps 1-2 with remaining cupcakes.
  4. Top them off with sprinkles.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

This is what a steak looks like when it's cooked 5 different ways
This is what a steak looks like, cooked five different ways
And they all look pretty great.

Jun 26, 2017

Natalie Burns-Holland

Five amazing ways to transform the classic hot dog
Go beyond the regular condiments.

Jun 23, 2017

Bite Me More

Could this be the ultimate poutine?
Could this be the ultimate poutine?
Just wait until you see what's in it.

Jun 22, 2017

Rebecca Alter

A baker came up with an incredibly clever way to cut tall cakes
A baker came up with an incredibly clever way to cut up tall cakes
This one's for all those multilayered cakes.

Jun 21, 2017

Allison Bowsher

Off The Menu