Forget meal delivery kits, you can now order fancy cake kits

Whether or not you see the appeal of meal delivery kits from companies like HelloFresh, people are eating them up (or at least the free gift cards they give out). And a U.K.-based company called Craft and Crumb is now riding the waves of the growing delivery kit trend with an idea that’s possibly even more brilliant: DIY cake kits delivered right to your door.

Not only do the kits include cake mix, detailed instructions and all the decorations you need to recreate your chosen cake, but they also ship over biodegradable, disposable baking pans for you to bake your creation in. And these aren’t your average Joe chocolate or vanilla birthday cakes — Craft and Crumb created jaw-dropping cake templates that anyone can recreate… even someone who isn’t so confident in their baking skills.

So if you’re trying to impress your family or friends, just remember that the most special part about these cakes isn’t that they’re delivered to you, or even that they’re gorgeous; but rather, they’ll show everyone how much you really care (and they’re almost foolproof).

“We have streamlined the process, saving you some of the leg work and giving you more time to enjoy the fun bits,” the website reads. “You still bake your child’s cake, using the same quality ingredients you would usually use; all our cake mixes are organic and you just add a few basic fresh ingredients like eggs and butter.”

It looks like the hardest part of making one will be picking which one to order. Their website even mentions that a gluten-free cake will be available soon — something we can all look forward too.

Just remember: at the end of the day, no matter the event, nothing beats a homemade cake.