The fookie combines the best of two worlds: cookies and fudge

When you’re in the mood for a treat, sometimes all you want is the most satisfying, sugar coma-inducing thing you can possibly find. And what could possibly be more satisfying than a cookie bar smothered in a thick layer of fudge?

Nothing, that’s what.

The fookie is a new cookie-fudge hybrid that made one hell of an impression at the annual Winter Fancy Foods Show (which showcases specialty foods and drinks) in San Francisco this past January.

Foodbeast reported that “These weren’t just some haphazard mashup someone slapped together, however, these were high-quality, extremely well done fudge cookie bars, with some of the creamiest fudge and softest, most delicious cookie.”

We’re certainly convinced.

So far, they come in a whole slew of mouthwatering flavours, including original, Crazy 4 Caramel, Ebony & Ivory and Fook-A-Doodle. Each can be ordered here or in specialty stores across the States at $10 USD ($13 CAD) per half-pound fookie.

#fookie #fudgealicious #cookiefudge #fudgebrownie #fudgecookies #snickerdoodle #brownie #bayareafoodz #bayareaeats A photo posted by Ms. Mya 💙🌟 (@miyumya) on May 2, 2016 at 12:37am PDT

And these are nothing like that lame, thin line of icing between two small Fudgee-O cookies. Oh no, we’re talking about the perfect cookie to fudge ratio, with so much fudge, you’ll feel guilty as soon as you lick the crumbs off your fingers. Just the way we like it.

Lisa and Greg Dobson, the brains and bakers behind the fookie, came up with the hybrid dessert after impressing their family and friends with homemade cookies and fudge.

“Since everyone loved [Lisa’s] cookies and famous fudge, she decided to combine these amazing parts together,” their website reads.

Unfortunately, as is true with many junk food hybrids, these bad boys aren’t available in Canada just yet. So on your next trip to the States, you might want to consider making a stop for a fookie. Or, you know, several pounds of fookies.