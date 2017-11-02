Here’s how to flip an egg properly

We’ve all seen professional chefs flip food on TV — and we mean really flip food. It’s incredibly impressive. Instead of using a spatula (like most of us do) to messily slop food over, they gracefully send whatever they’re cooking into the air, and it always seems to land right back in the pan. Now, let’s talk about eggs — one of the trickiest proteins to flip without having it fall apart. Rather than having to turn that fried egg into scrambled eggs after a failed flip, here’s how to make a fried egg just like the pros do on TV.

Materials

non-stick pan

butter, to coat pan

egg

Directions

Turn element onto a medium-high heat. Butter up that pan. Egg should start to bubble. Once edges are bubbling lift pan off element, give it a firm push forward and upward, retracting the pan back towards you to catch egg. Well done.

Recipe adapted from PureWow.