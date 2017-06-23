Five amazing ways to transform the classic hot dog

Hot diggity dog, we’re transforming this classic summer staple into a gourmet meal that you can eat with your hands! We present you with FIVE ways to upgrade your hot dog. From a spicy banh mi hot dog to a hearty chilli cheese hot dog, we have you covered for every summer barbecue. Who’s ready to fire up that grill?

Banh Mi Dog

Peanut satay sauce + sliced napa cabbage + pickled vegetables + thinly sliced red chili peppers + roasted peanuts

RANCH DOG

Ranch dressing + coleslaw + potato chips + pickled hot peppers

REUBEN DOG

Russian dressing + Swiss cheese + caramelized onions + sauerkraut + sweet relish

PIZZA DOG

Pizza sauce + pepperoni + mozzarella cheese

CHILLI CHEESE DOG

Sweet relish + mustard + chilli + shredded cheddar cheese + crumbled nacho chips