‘Fish the Dish’ just won the closest thing to an Oscar the food world has to offer

Fish the Dish

By

Rebecca Alter

April 26, 2017
Since Fish the Dish premiered on April 18, 2016, host Spencer Watts has successfully proven to viewers time and time again that cooking seafood can be quick and exciting. And the effort put in by everyone involved in the show’s production has not gone unnoticed.

In fact, Gusto Worldwide Media recently announced that Fish the Dish was the recipient of the 2017 James Beard Foundation Media Award (a.k.a. the Oscars of the food world) for being the top television program filmed in a studio or fixed location. The James Beard Foundation celebrates those who contribute to the sustainability and diversity of America’s food culture — so it’s a pretty big deal.

And with everything from accessible recipes, stunning plating techniques and an energetic host, Fish the Dish has certainly earned the award.

Gusto Worldwide Media’s President and CEO Chris Knight accepted the show’s award Tuesday night (April 25) at the Media Awards gala in New York.

“It’s a great honour to have won a James Beard award. All of us at Gusto TV are looking forward to bringing our love and passion for food and cooking to the world. Stay tuned as we announce our plans to expand internationally this year,”  Knight stated.

In the meantime, celebrate by cooking up some of the show’s drool-worthy recipesSalmon burgersbutter-fried snapper and pine nut pesto scallops are just a few of the many.

Catch Fish the Dish every Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

