Gusto
Gusto
Food

The first time Mary Berg and her husband cooked for each other, it didn’t go well

By

Matilda Miranda

November 3, 2017
Mary Berg might be a master chef who’s able to whip up delicious food in a flash, but it’s nice to know that she gets nervous (just like the rest of us) when it comes to cooking for someone special for the first time. While hosting Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), Mary and her husband Aaron both dished about how they terribly screwed up their first meals for each other. For Mary, she just couldn’t get bow tie pasta right. While Aaron “was always so terrified…it would just be a burnt hunk of something.” Thankfully, she appreciated the effort and still ate it. If that’s not love, we don’t know what is.

 

 

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV, Channel 1.

