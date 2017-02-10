This finger-shaped spoon will make your food taste better

There’s a reason why we like to lick food off of our fingers, and it isn’t because we want to eat up every last morsel.

According to Charles Michel, Andreas Fabian and Daniel Ospina — the designers behind the Michel/Fabian brand — eating with your fingers is the most enjoyable way to dine. Which is why they created Goûte: a special finger-shaped spoon dedicated to swirling up creamy foods.

“Goûte” is designed to evoke the sensual experience of licking fingers in an elegant manner. The pleasure of eating soft foods such as creams, yogurt, honey and soft cheeses will be enhanced when eaten with this utensil,” reads the website. “The sensory properties of the material (visual, tactile) can improve the flavour of food through the perceptual phenomenon of “sensation transference.”

In other words, the spoon’s supposed to replicate the experience of licking food off of your fingers, which is meant to improve your overall eating experience.

We know, you’re probably a bit skeptical. But there’s actual scientific proof to back it up, we kid you not. A study out of the University of Oxford tested the product out and found that eating with Goûte can increase the taste of your food by a whopping 40 per cent.

The utensil was even just awarded a grant by a U.K.-based university to continue researching its positive effects.

“Food is one of the richest multisensory experiences and defines our health and wellbeing, but also our relationship to others. Some of our most delicious and memorable food experiences often come from eating without cutlery,” Fabian said in a recent press release.

The only issue we have is that these incredible spoons don’t really look like spoons at all. Sure, it’d probably be perfect for scooping up thicker liquids, but we can only imagine it’d be the messiest utensil you’d ever own. Then again, maybe that’s part of the fun.

You can buy one here for around £29 (about $47 CAD) per glass spoon or £19 (around $31 CAD) per wooden spoon. That might seem like a huge investment for a single utensil, but hey, if it’ll help you enjoy your meal nearly 40 per cent more, it’s got to be worth it.