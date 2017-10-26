Finally, some Halloween-themed recipes that aren’t for kids

Whether you’re hosting a gathering, attending one or just want to channel a food-loving, haunted spirit this Halloween weekend, you’re going to want to prepare some grub. But ditch the earthworm-topped, cutesy food this year. Instead, why not try your hand at one of the terrifying, sophisticated creations thought up by Mary Berg from Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV, Channel 1). Just save some for us.

While a classic charcuterie board is perfect for just about any type of gathering, Mary puts a subtle, spooky twist on this one by using mimolette, an orange and black cheese, which she pairs with other orange and black ingredients, like olives, jam, mustard seed, nectarines and figs. But the scariest part about this recipe will be how fast everyone eats it up.

Forget everything you thought you knew about making spooky food, because this is how you make a Halloween appetizer in style. Make a plate of these tasty chicken wings, coated in a slimy-looking sauce. If your guests are too afraid to eat them, great! More for you!

Devilled eggs have been a classic party food for as long as we can remember. So take them to the next level by adding some orange and black toppings. In this recipe, Mary adds fish roe, black sesame seeds and togarashi for an extra pop of flavour.

At first glance, these bad boys might resemble balls of earth and worms, but really, they’re decadent chocolate truffles with candied orange peels.

Who wants cutesy treats for kids when you could have something a bit more… adult-friendly? Carefully burn the sage right before serving these mojitos to your guests so everyone can drink out of a smoking cup.

