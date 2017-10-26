More to explore
Finally, some Halloween-themed recipes that aren’t for kids

By

Rebecca Alter

October 26, 2017
Whether you’re hosting a gathering, attending one or just want to channel a food-loving, haunted spirit this Halloween weekend, you’re going to want to prepare some grub. But ditch the earthworm-topped, cutesy food this year. Instead, why not try your hand at one of the terrifying, sophisticated creations thought up by Mary Berg from Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV, Channel 1). Just save some for us.

Orange and Black Charcuterie Board

While a classic charcuterie board is perfect for just about any type of gathering, Mary puts a subtle, spooky twist on this one by using mimolette, an orange and black cheese, which she pairs with other orange and black ingredients, like olives, jam, mustard seed, nectarines and figs. But the scariest part about this recipe will be how fast everyone eats it up.

Orange and Black Cheese and Charcuterie Board

Mary’s Big Kitchen Party/Eugen Sakhnenko

Blackened Chicken Wings

Forget everything you thought you knew about making spooky food, because this is how you make a Halloween appetizer in style. Make a plate of these tasty chicken wings, coated in a slimy-looking sauce. If your guests are too afraid to eat them, great! More for you!

Mary’s Big Kitchen Party/Eugen Sakhnenko

Togarashi, Nori and Fish Roe Devilled Eggs

Devilled eggs have been a classic party food for as long as we can remember. So take them to the next level by adding some orange and black toppings. In this recipe, Mary adds fish roe, black sesame seeds and togarashi for an extra pop of flavour.

Devilled eggs

Mary’s Big Kitchen Party/Eugen Sakhnenko

Dark Chocolate Truffles

At first glance, these bad boys might resemble balls of earth and worms, but really, they’re decadent chocolate truffles with candied orange peels.

Mary’s Big Kitchen Party/Eugen Sakhnenko

Blackberry Burning Sage Mojito

Who wants cutesy treats for kids when you could have something a bit more… adult-friendly? Carefully burn the sage right before serving these mojitos to your guests so everyone can drink out of a smoking cup.

Mary’s Big Kitchen Party/Eugen Sakhnenko

 

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV, Channel 1.

